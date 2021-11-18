Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

A fantastic light show and legendary rock concert are on this weekend's agenda. Catch the final weekend of Creek Show at Waterloo Park, or rock out with the Stones at COTA. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, November 18

Waterloo Greenway Creek Show

The newly renovated Waterloo Park is home to this year’s Creek Show, presented by Waterloo Greenway Conservancy. Spectacular light-based art installations will illuminate the parkthrough November 21. See a sneak peek at the installations here, and reserve your free tickets via the Creek Show website.

Butler Pitch & Putt presents Butler Movies on the Greens

Watch a free outdoor screening of the 1980 comedy classic Caddyshack at Butler Pitch & Putt as part of their monthly golf classics movie series. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and folding chairs for the best viewing experience. Snacks, candy, and beverages will be available for purchase in the Butler Clubhouse. For more screening information, visit the event website.

Friday, November 19

Blue Genie Art Bazaar

Austin’s premier holiday shopping experience is fully stocked for another year of locally-made gifts, goods, and art. Visitors to the bazaar will be able to shop in four different ways, including in-person and virtually, to ensure a safe and pleasant experience for everyone. This unique experience gives shoppers the chance to support and discover more than 170 regional artisans and craftspeople all while finding thoughtful and authentic gifts for everyone on your list. Following opening weekend, Blue Genie Art Bazaar will be open through December 24. Admission is free and open to the public.

Saturday, November 20

Elisabet Ney Museum presents Fall Harvest Family Festival

Celebrate the autumn weather at Elisabet Ney Museum's annual Fall Harvest Family Festival. Festivities include art activities, live music, tarot readings, games, a fall printing demonstration, and more. Admission to this outdoor event is free.

The Rolling Stones in concert

Legendary rock band The Rolling Stones make a can’t-miss stop in Austin as part of their No Filter tour. Fans of all ages can expect a set packed with classic Stones hits like “Gimme Shelter,” “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll,” and “Paint It Black” during this special one-night performance. Get general admission tickets to the show at Circuit of The Americas here.