Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this Thanksgiving weekend

Happy Thanksgiving, y’all! Usher in the holiday season with an agenda full of merry happenings. Cruise down to Peppermint Parkway, or enjoy the opening weekend of Austin’s beloved Trail of Lights. If movies are more your thing, a screening of Elf is on the calendar. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this Thanksgiving weekend.

Friday, November 26

Circuit of the Americas presents Peppermint Parkway

Cruise through Peppermint Parkway at Circuit of the Americas this weekend. Activities include the famous Candy Cane Cruise, as well as games, a Santa meet-and-greet, and rides at Peppermint Plaza. Two new villages, ONEderland and Twinkle Trail, are open this year for even more holiday magic. Go online for tickets and more information. Peppermint Parkway is open through December 26.

Saturday, November 27

The Trail Foundation presents Santa on the Trail

Santa Claus is set to make an appearance along the trails of Austin at Festival Beach for two days only. Highlights of this rare sighting include pictures with Santa, live music, and holiday-inspired goodies to take home. Admission is free and open to the public. Visit the event website for more information.

57th annual Austin Trail of Lights

Austin’s premier holiday lights activation plugs back in for another festive year. This year’s Austin Trail of Lights will be a drive-thru format where visitors can enjoy the numerous light displays from their vehicles while eating cookies and listening to holiday music. Secure your vehicle passes online here. The Austin Trail of Lights is open at Zilker Park through December 31.

Vista Brewing presents Movie Under the Stars: Elf

Bundle up on the lawn at the Vista Brewing Beer Garden stage for a free screening of the hit holiday film Elf. Pre-order your movie snacks, including s’mores kits and a variety of food options, from Vista Grill via the event website. Buddy the Elf will also make an appearance for visitors who may want a festive photo. Guests are encouraged to bring their own camping chairs and blankets. Although the event is free and open to the public, guests are encouraged to RSVP online.

Blood Over Texas presents Horror for the Holidays

Celebrate the holiday season with a healthy dose of horror at the Palmer Events Center. Highlights of the hair-raising event include 70 dark vendors, holiday photos with Evil Santa, the Krampus Parade, sideshow performances, and more. Expect to mix and mingle with a few of the monsters from House of Torment and Bat City Scaregrounds as you shop for the spookiest wares. Horror for the Holidays is open through November 28. Get tickets here.