The Eagles land at Austin’s new Moody Center on Hotel California tour

Fans of the legendary rock band will likely get a peaceful easy feeling when they learn that The Eagles have added an Austin date to their 2022 Hotel California tour.

The band, known for hits like “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Desperado,” and “Take It Easy,” among a ton of others, will perform at Austin’s soon-to-open premier concert venue, Moody Center, on May 19, 2022.

Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday, December 3 at 10 am. A limited number of VIP packages, which include premium seats, access to exclusive merch, and parking, will also be available starting Thursday, December 2 at 10 am. Fans can check the official Eagles site for more info.

The Austin show is an addition to the Live Nation-produced Hotel California tour, which made stops in Houston and Dallas last year and another visit to Big D this September. The additional Austin performance is the only new Texas stop.

The band — comprised of original member Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey, and Vince Gill — will perform the iconic Hotel California record in its entirety, from beginning to end during each concert performance, and will be accompanied by an orchestra and choir.

But that’s not all that’s in store for Eagles fans. After an intermission, the band will take it to the limit, performing an additional set of their greatest hits.

The full show is likely to strike a chord with Eagles enthusiasts, particularly since Hotel California is the third-best-selling U.S. album in all of history and the band’s Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 is the best-selling U.S. record ever.