Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Can’t-miss shows including Trans-Siberian Orchestra in concert and the hit Broadway production of Hamilton top this weekend’s agenda. Check out the top five things to do in Austin in the days ahead.

Thursday, December 9

Zach Theatre presents A Christmas Carol

The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey to understand the meaning of Christmas is back on the Zach Theatre stage after a two-year hiatus. This adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol features a family-friendly mix of spirited tunes, whimsical set designs, and a heartfelt message for everyone to enjoy. Get your tickets on the Zach Theatre website. Following opening weekend, showtimes are scheduled through January 2, 2022.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra in concert

Multiplatinum sensation Trans-Siberian Orchestra makes a stop in Austin for one night only. The Frank Erwin Center show will include multi-sensory elements set to a selection of favorite Christmas tunes to get audience members of all ages into the festive spirit. Get your tickets here.

Broadway in Austin presents Hamilton

Smash hit Hamilton comes to Bass Concert Hall for a limited time. The award-winning musical explores the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, accompanied by a score that combines jazz, hip-hop, rap, and more genres for transformative storytelling. Shows are scheduled through December 19.

Saturday, December 11

Twisted X Brewing Co. presents Santa Soiree

Celebrate the season of giving at Twisted X Brewing Co. Santa Soiree will feature new holiday seltzer cocktails, Christmas bingo, live music, photos with Santa, an ugly sweater contest, a candy cane hunt, and more to benefit the Food Pantry Helping Hands of Dripping Springs. In lieu of an admission fee, guests are encouraged to donate non-perishable items and unopened toys, clothing, and toiletries. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Admission to this event is free and open to the public.

Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis’ Holiday Shindig

Country music twosome Bruce Robinson and Kelly Willis come to the Paramount Theatre for a special holiday concert. The couple will perform favorites from their recent record, Beautiful Life, as well as tunes from their solo catalogues and holiday classics. Go to the ticketing website for more information.