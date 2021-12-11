Growing Austin suburb ropes 1,600 new homes, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Fast-growing Austin suburb ropes new development with 1,600 homes. A new master-planned community is breaking ground in Liberty Hill.

2. Austin airport takes off with new nonstop to hip city next spring. Southwest will connect the hip city of Austin to the unassumingly hip city of Tulsa with a new flight in 2022.

3. Austin hot spot bubbles with rooftop igloos for winter transformation. Rooftop igloos are a hot trend, so hot that these are sold out through December 25.

4. H-E-B carts out details for massive South Austin store opening in 2024. Austin’s oldest H-E-B store is set to close in February, with a massive new store taking its place in 2024.

5. This Texas city named one of best in the U.S. for a ‘quickie’ getaway. It’s just a couple hours from Austin, making it an easy weekend jaunt.