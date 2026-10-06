Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026, or "MudFest" as festival-goers liked to call it, brought unpredictable weather, constant changes in the flow of traffic, and of course, mud. It also managed to bring out some of the most unforgettable ACL Fest moments yet.
The lack of sun and excess of humidity brought a new kind of heat to the grounds this weekend and, surprisingly, it was quite pleasant as opposed to the sweltering heat of years past.
This years lineup was full of Tumblr darlings from The XX, to Lorde, to Charli XCX, plus incredible newcomers such as Lola Young, Leon Thomas, and Finn Wolfhard. There was truly something for everyone to enjoy.
Here are some scenes from the first weekend of ACL Fest 2026, including grey skies, waterproof outfits, and notable performances and appearances. Be sure to check the captions for insider context.
For a list of highlights from Weekend One (which might help plan Weekend Two's priorities), see our picks here. For a master list of recommended sets, see here.
Rebecca Black graced the Tito's stage on a Friday, but this pop diva has shown us that she's more than just her 15-year-old viral song about that day of the week. Kenn Box
Day One and Zilker Park's grounds were moist, but still green. Come nightfall the grass had turned into a mud pit. Festival-goers who didn't wear the proper footwear were likely throwing their shoes away at the end of the weekend.Kenn Box
Grocery Bag closed out the BMI stage on Friday. Rain or shine, it's clear the people of ACL were still down to party with the local band. Kenn Box
Those who came prepared on Day One of the festival were not bothered by rain or mud. Kenn Box
Turnstile's electrifying set had festival goers of all ages moshing in the muddy grounds. Kenn Box
One of the best things about a Turnstile show are their fan testimonals. The only thing better than seeing a fellow fan's face on screen is seeing your own.Kenn Box
Leon Thomas's stage presence is undeniable. Playing the closing set on the Miller Lite Stage on Friday, the artist brought the energy and the party. Kenn Box
By Day Two, there was no doubt you'd encounter some mud. ACL's most popular pic stop managed to stay intact despite being surrounded by it.Kenn Box
Hopping on a friend's back for a selfie at the flags is a must. Removing your muddy boots is a kind courtesy.Kenn Box
Emma Ogier is a Texas artist who everyone should be watching out for. Even though her debut album, Fly 1111, is not out until November, she's already got the hearts of the people. Kenn Box
"Stranger Things" actor Finn Wolfhard brought his solo show to the ACL Amex Stage on Saturday. Kenn Box
Ground crews worked diligently though the night and into the morning to ensure that the festival carried on.Kenn Box
Suki Waterhouse took everyone away from the mud and into "Loveland". Kenn Box
Austin City Limits executive producer Terry Lickona introduced Lola Young at the American Express stage on Saturday.Kenn Box
The "Messy" singer is anything but messy on the stage. From her vulnerable songs to her powerful vocals, Lola Young manages to win over everyone in the crowd. Kenn Box
Snow Strippers, an electronic duo from Detroit, Michigan, brought the party and showed the ACL Fest crowd that the indie sleaze revival is here to stay. Kenn Box
The barricade at the Snow Strippers set was the place to be on Saturday night.Kenn Box
By Day 3 some people had given up on worrying about the mud and opted to just live in the moment. Kenn Box
Jess Williamson's dreamy vocals were the perfect soundtrack to the light rain for the crowd at the Miller Lite stage on Sunday afternoon.Kenn Box
Artificial turf and tarp were saving graces to those looking for a place to rest their legs. Kenn Box
For some, the best part of going to a festival is being able to find the open patch of ground and dance to live music playing off in the distance. Kenn Box
One of the many breakout "Hyperpop" stars this year, Underscores, played to a crowd of devoted fans who were ready to dance and sing to every song. Kenn Box
Nothing beats singing your heart out to your favorite Underscores song with your friends as the rain finally begins to let up. Kenn Box
Cannons returned to ACL Fest two years after their last appearance, having seen significant growth in their fan base in the short time.Kenn Box
The New York City band Geese managed to playfully troll the Texas crowd by showing clips of this past NBA finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs before hopping on stage to play. Kenn Box
When you've been festing all weekend, not even a broken foot can stop you from having the time of your life. Kenn Box
Piles of mud could be seen all across the grounds. What first could've been a bit of an eyesore quickly turned into something fun to pass the time, Kenn Box
Audrey Hobert's honest and relatable lyrics plus her adorkable stage presence are enough to win over someone unfamiliar with her music.Kenn Box
Blood Orange played all his classics and then some to a crowd of die-hard fans, closing out the Beatbox stage on Sunday night. Kenn Box
Tumblr darlings The XX wrapped up weekend one of ACL headlining the T-Mobile stage opposite Twenty One Pilots. No matter how bad the grounds had gotten over the weekend, fans crowded around closely.Kenn Box