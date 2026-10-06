Kenn Box

ACL 2026 or "MudFest" as festival goers liked to call it, may have brought unpredictable weather, constant changing of traffic flow and of course mud, it also managed to bring out some of the most unforgettable ACL moments yet. The lack of sun and excess of humidity brought a new kind of heat to the grounds this weekend and surprisingly it was quite pleasant as oppose to the sweltering heat of years past. This years lineup was full of Tumblr darling's from The XX, to Lorde to Charli xcx and incredible newcomers such as Lola Young, Leon Thomas and Finn Wolfhard. There was truly something for everyone to enjoy.