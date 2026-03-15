The Man with the Big Hat
New film profiles Austin musician who inspired Willie Nelson and Lyle Lovett
A new documentary film is filling an important gap in Austin's music history. Steven Fromholz, a singer-songwriter whose music paved the way for progressive country to take hold in the Texas capital, is the subject of The Man with the Big Hat, which premiered at South by Southwest (SXSW) on March 14, 2026.
Fromholz had a winding journey through folk and country music, several homes in several states (including his small Texas hometown, Kopperl, south of Fort Worth), and a string of different careers including acting and being a river guide in Terlingua — although the film focuses almost entirely on the music. He was known for raw storytelling that authentically reflected life in Texas, and was able to nest one deeply touching song after another among a forest of jokes. Fromholz died in Eldorado in 2014.
Longtime Texans, and especially Austinites who lived here in the 70s, might balk at the idea that Fromholz is somehow missing from the public record. But for younger people who rely on streaming services, he is an idea without sound.
Some of his songs that were picked up and re-recorded by Willie Nelson ("I'd Have to Be Crazy"), Lyle Lovett ("Bears"), and John Denver ("Yellow Cat") can be heard through those icons' voices. Some helpful netizens have also uploaded footage of Fromholz performing on YouTube. Still, a Texas record store is the best place to look for a complete selection.
At a talkback after the premiere, first-time filmmaker Austin Sayre said his goal going forward is to get more official recordings out there. He's already started by organizing a digital archive on the film's website that anyone can access.
"It doesn't end with the movie," said Sayre, who is local to Austin. "We're still trying to get Steve's music online. Available to everybody."
In contrast, the film is filled with music, handwritten notes, archival footage, and interviews with the Fromholz family and other musicians. In fact, the film's editor, Nevie Owens, said it's the most material she's ever been given up-front when starting a project.
Lyle Lovett plays the biggest part as the first talking head — putting a bit of his journalism degree to work — and appears the most throughout the film. The Texas folk music legend also covers two Fromholz songs in a field with an acoustic guitar. Texas musician Butch Hancock also features prominently later in the film.
Although Willie Nelson didn't sit down for an interview, an interesting story re-contextualizes his performance of "I'd Have to Be Crazy." Nelson didn't know the words, so Fromholz fed them to him off-mic, creating a staggered effect in the recording. Instead of taking the vocals again, Nelson liked the original performance and decided to keep it. Similarly, but with fewer anecdotes, folk rock star Stephen Stills features prominently in Fromholz's story, since the two played together for some time in England.
Other talking heads throughout include musicians Ray Benson, Dan McCrimmon, and Mike Williams; industry pros including longtime Austin City Limits executive producer Terry Lickona and Fromholz's manager, Larry Watkins; Fromholz's former wives, Judie Gumm and Janey Lake; his two daughters, Darcie Jane Fromholz and Felicity Rose Fromholz; and even some of his fellow nature guides from West Texas.
Fromholz's daughters' appearances highlight the emotional core of the film, which could have tipped into a sad tone at many points: when the singer's affections moved from his first wife to the next, when he chose an unknown producer instead of a decorated one who wanted the job and thus faded into obscurity, or when (many times) he packed up and moved to start what looked like a new life.
But Felicity Rose and Darcie Jane, despite estrangement for most of her childhood, only expressed affection for their father, and the feeling that each was lucky in her own way to have him. Every testimony from anyone in the film reminisced about Fromholz's charisma and adventurousness, and his life's changes were narrated through a lens of freedom and curiosity, not chaos. Fans who worry about learning too much about a personal hero can relax into this nuanced, yet overwhelmingly positive film.
The next screening of The Man with the Big Hat is March 15 at 9 pm at the AFS Cinema (6259 Middle Fiskville Rd.). People without a SXSW badge can buy individual tickets ($35) to see the screening here. There will be another screening just for SXSW attendees March 17 at 2:15 pm at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema South Lamar.
So far, filmmakers have not yet announced a distribution deal. However, Sayre is not just a thorough researcher, but a dedicated storyteller, getting the history out even if it's not through film. Folks who want to read the arc of the movie while hoping for a wider release can do so here.