Ego Death in Austin
Pop-punk singer Hayley Williams adds Austin date to first-ever solo tour
Riding the incredible momentum of November 7 album Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, pop-punk singer-songwriter Hayley Williams has released a second Austin tour date. A press release cites popular demand for the 16 new dates, which include Sunday, May 3, 2026 at ACL Live.
That means fans can see Williams May 2 or 3 at the same venue. It is the only stop in Texas; of all the new dates added, only two expanded the tour — called Good Dye Young Presents: Hayley Williams At A Bachelorette Party — to additional cities.
The tour starts in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 27 and ends in Dublin, Ireland, on June 30. For every stop, Williams will perform Ego Death in full. Water From Your Eyes will open for both Austin dates.
This is Williams' first-ever solo tour, following a long career as the frontwoman and singer of Paramore. She was among the founding members of the band in 2004, when she was just 15 years old. The group has performed together for more than 20 years (including two energetic showings at Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2022) and this fall, Williams confirmed that they are taking a break — not broken up.
Ego Death is also Williams' first release outside of the contract she signed as a teenager. It was released on her own label, Post Atlantic Records, and distributed by Secretly Distribution.
As of Friday, November 7, Williams has garnered four nominations in the 68th annual Grammy Awards for Best Alternative Album, Best Alternative Music Performance (for "Parachute"), Best Rock Performance (for “Mirtazapine”), and Best Rock Song (for “Glum”).
Efforts to prioritize fans over resellers have resulted in a layered ticket sales process.
First, fans who want to participate in the pre-sale need to pre-register and be verified at hayleywilliams.net. Pre-registration closes at 8 pm Central on Tuesday, November 11. The pre-sale itself begins Friday, November 14, at 10 am Central.
Good Dye Young Presents: Hayley Williams At A Bachelorette Party 2026 Dates:
* with Water From Your Eyes
# with Snuggle
^ with Tiberius b
- Mar 27 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA*
- Mar 28 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA*
- Mar 31 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON*
- Apr 1 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON*
- Apr 3 – Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA*
- Apr 4 – Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA*
- Apr 6 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA*
- Apr 7 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA*
- Apr 9 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY*
- Apr 10 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY*
- Apr 12 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY*
- Apr 14 – The Lyric – Baltimore, MD*
- Apr 15 – The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD*
- Apr 17 – The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN*
- Apr 18 – The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN*
- Apr 21 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL*
- Apr 22 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL*
- Apr 25 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN*
- Apr 27 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN*
- Apr 28 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN*
- May 2 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX*
- May 3 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX*
- May 5 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ*
- May 7 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA*
- May 9 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA*
- May 10 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA*
- May 12 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA*
- May 13 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA*
- May 15 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA*
- Jun 5 – Alcatraz – Milan, Italy#
- Jun 8 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands*
- Jun 10 – Live Music Hall – Cologne, Germany#
- Jun 11 – Live Music Hall – Cologne, Germany#
- Jun 15 – Tempodrome – Berlin, Germany*
- Jun 16 – Poolen – Copenhagen, Denmark*
- Jun 19 – Roundhouse – London, United Kingdom*^
- Jun 20 – Roundhouse – London, United Kingdom*^
- Jun 22 – Academy 1 – Manchester, United Kingdom*
- Jun 23 – Academy 1 – Manchester, United Kingdom*
- Jun 26 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, United Kingdom*
- Jun 27 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, United Kingdom*
- Jun 29 – National Stadium – Dublin, Ireland*
- Jun 30 – National Stadium – Dublin, Ireland*