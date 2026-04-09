Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Foodies, humorists, and music lovers alike need not look elsewhere for entertainment. Our round up of recommendations has everything worth attending fully covered. Enjoy the sips and flavors of Austin’s buzzy dining scene at our 2026 CultureMap Austin Tastemaker Awards or catch country superstar George Strait live in concert. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, April 9
2026 CultureMap Austin Tastemaker Awards
CultureMap Austin’s signature tasting event and awards ceremony is back for another to shine a light on the buzzing local dining scene. Guests can enjoy chef-prepared bites and speciality cocktails crafted by some of the honored restaurants and bars of the evening. Meet this year’s group of top chefs competing for the reigning title in our spotlight editorial. Tickets for the event at Distribution Hall are available now on Eventbrite.
Moody Center presents George Strait in concert
Country music star and Texas legend George Strait performs the first two of four special shows live at Moody Center this weekend. Fans can expect a concert featuring a variety of songs from Strait’s massive music catalog of hits, such as “Amarillo by Morning” and “All My Ex’s Live in Texas.” Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Friday, April 10
Moontower Comedy Festival presents Roy Wood, Jr.
Comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr. performs a live stand up set at The Paramount Theatre. Wood is best known for his longtime tenure as a correspondent of Comedy Central's The Daily Show. Currently, he can be seen hosting the CNN panel show Have I Got News For You. He’s also appeared on AMC’s Better Call Saul and on TBS’ The Last O.G. Select tickets are on sale now.
Moody Center presents Lamb of God in concert
Heavy metal band Lamb of God performs live at Moody Center. Since their debut in the 1990s, the group has created space in the rock genre with a signature sound that includes shouted vocals, high-tempo technical drumming, and powerful thrash riffs. Lamb of God’s top hits include songs like “Nevermore” and “Laid to Rest.” Find out more on Ticketmaster.
Saturday, April 11
ABC Kite Festival
Austin tradition soars once more at Zilker Metropolitan Park. ABC Kite Festival is back for a day of gusty winds and family-friendly flight in the form of everyone’s favorite childhood air craft. The high-flying festival will include live music, local food vendors, and plenty of dazzling kite designs for guests to enjoy. Admission is free and open to the public.
Earth Day ATX
Huston-Tillotson University hosts a day of outdoor activities for the public in celebration of community and the planet. Earth Day ATX highlights include an electric vehicle ride & drive, storytelling, face painting, upcycled fashion, art, food, and more. Guests can also participate in an interactive history exhibit and get insight from a world-renowned bat expert. Admission is free.
Sunday, April 12
Vista Brewing presents 5th Annual Driftwood Heritage Festival
Hill Country brewing company Vista Brewing invites visitors to celebrate the culture and creativity of the Driftwood community. Highlights of the 5th Annual Driftwood Heritage Festival include live music performances, a local vendor market, and children’s activities. Festival admission is free.