Go Fly a Kite
Austin kite festival returns to Zilker park for 98th year in April
One of Austin's favorite family-friendly festivals is back on for this spring. ABC Kite Fest is taking flight Saturday, April 11, at Zilker Park.
This is the 98th year for the kite festival, and ABC Home & Commercial Services has been the title sponsor since 2014.
“There aren't many things in Austin that have been going strong for nearly a century, and that's what makes this festival so special,” said ABC owner Bobby Jenkins in a press release. “I want my grandkids to bring their grandkids to Zilker Park someday and see that same sky full of kites. That's what it's always been about — giving people a reason to get outside, be together and make memories they'll carry with them forever.”
The Exchange Club Contest & Showcase is the signature event within the event. Austinites will show off their unique, handmade kites for a chance to win prizes. There are 12 categories including most unusual kite, largest kite, smallest kite, and oldest and youngest kite fliers. Some of the categories are divided into youth and adult competitions, and all require that the winning kite can actually fly.
Another exciting part of the festival for kids is the MossFest children's concert. This year's lineup includes performances by Barton Hills Choir, Tio Toto, The Reen, Mr. Will, The Ollie & Sara Show!, Disco Tex, and Saul Paul. The concert is organized by the Moss Pieratt Foundation in honor of John “Moss” Pieratt Jr.
Other fun attractions are bounce houses, face painting, and other children's activities; an off-leash pet playgrounds, pet caricatures, and a vendor market; rock climbing walls; and another vendor market highlighting women-owned small businesses and local artisans. Food will be available for purchase from Amy’s Ice Creams, La Ola Pop, Wetzel’s, Heros Gyros, and the Corndog Company.
ABC Kite Fest is free to attend, but attendees who park at Zilker Park must pay ahead for parking. The day's events run from 10 am to 5 pm. VIP tickets ($100) include early entry to the festival, parking access, specialty food, and air-conditioned restrooms. Parking passes and VIP tickets are available via Eventbrite.