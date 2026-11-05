Guests to Willie Nelson's “Luck, TX” property for the annual Luck Reunion are getting something special for the event's 15th year, in 2027. For the first time, the event will be two days long, lasting from Thursday, March 18, to Friday, March 19. There will also be a new way to get tickets.
“Fifteen years in, we figured Luck deserved a second day," said Luck Presents CEO and founder Matt Bizer in a press release. "Honestly, one was never enough, and now we get twice the music and twice the chances to make new friends in the best little town in Texas."
Luck Reunion is a largely a music festival with a culinary side and other opportunities for artisans to show off their goods. It also takes an interest in agriculture and sustainability. The 2026 festival featured more than 45 musical performances by Willie Nelson and Family, St. Vincent, Jesse Welles, and more.
Tickets to Luck Reunion are always a bit hard to come by, since sales operate on a lottery system. There will still be an element of chance, but a new postcard system adds some whimsy.
Hopeful guests can write a note on any postcard addressed to Luck and Willie, the mayor of Luck, explaining why they should win. (Make sure to include contact information.) Post cards will make it far outside of Texas to P.O. Box 5039, Fredericksburg, Virginia, 22403. Even if a card isn't picked right away, it will stay in the pool for more draws in the future.
“We’re putting the whole town in the mail and inviting everybody to write in and come see it for themselves," said Bizer. "We can’t wait to read every single one.”
In the first round of ticket sales, fans can buy tickets without seeing the lineup. Then, after it's revealed in February, there will be a new round with increased ticket prices. Only 3,500 tickets are available for each day of the festival.
Sam Rockwell and John Malkovich in Wild Horse Nine.
It’s difficult to nail English writer/director Martin McDonagh down when it comes to his interests. Prior to his new film, he has set films in Bruges, Belgium; Los Angeles; the fictional small town of Ebbing, Missouri, and a remote island in Ireland, with stories that deal with crime, grief, lifelong friendships, and a kidnapped Shih Tzu. What all his films have in common though, is comedy that is mined through absurdity, something that is on full display in Wild Horse Nine.
Chris (John Malkovich) and Lee (Sam Rockwell) are CIA agents in 1973, currently stationed in Chile, with a mission that Lee tries to hide but Chris broadcasts willingly. Their assignment is to undermine support for the newly-elected socialist president, Salvador Allende, but the film is not really about that. Instead, it follows the duo on a break from work as they decide to take a side trip to Rapa Nui (aka Easter Island) so that Chris can fulfill his dream of seeing “the big heads.”
Once they’re there, Chris and Lee bicker over various things, including Chris being too open with two younger women, Monica (Mariana di Girolamo) and Alicia (Ailín Salas); who gets control over their rental car; the long-distance interference of CIA station chief MJ (Steve Buscemi); and more. All the while, a mostly unspoken agreement between Chris and Lee colors every decision they make, including why they came to Rapa Nui in the first place.
McDonagh has full control over the narrative of the film from minute one, establishing the tone through the super-quick banter between Chris and Lee that points to the strong bond the two share. A later revelation deepens the meaning of the story without taking away from the humor that comes from Chris and Lee sniping at each other. Despite the two characters not getting much of an introduction, they become a very memorable movie twosome as the film goes along.
A good working knowledge of 20th century world history is helpful, as McDonagh drops in subtle and not-so-subtle hints about the CIA’s involvement in certain notable events (including the JFK assassination, which takes on larger importance as the story goes on). Using real history like the impending coup d'état in Chile as a backdrop for the fictional story grounds the film, allowing the characters to engage in sometimes farcical elements without ever seeming like unserious people. It’s also a sly commentary on current events, with the U.S. continuing to insert itself into other countries’ affairs.
The impact of the film is immeasurably improved by the fact that they filmed on location in Chile and Rapa Nui. Having Chris and Lee visit the “big heads” (aka moai) while referencing them in their dialogue is both awe-inspiring and hilarious. There’s just something about the characters being able to get up close and personal with the ancient sculptures that makes the film feel more important than if they had employed CGI to put them there.
Malkovich is a two-time Oscar nominee with a storied career, but this performance ranks as one his best. With a face that unashamedly shows his 73 years and pitch perfect line deliveries, he nails every scene that he’s in. Rockwell complements him extremely well, giving a performance that fits in with his previous work but rarely on such a high level. Buscemi is also a pleasure to watch, popping up to steal small moments just like he did in the recent The Only Living Pickpocket in New York.
Save for a few action scenes, Wild Horse Nine is mostly filled with characters talking, but the level of the conversations and the comical moments that McDonagh has created contain cannot be understated. With a tour-de-force performance by Malkovich, a real world setting, and a funny twist on history, it’s one of the best movies of the year.