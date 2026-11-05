Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Fall into an entertaining routine of seasonal happenings that call for a day outdoors or making memories among live music. Expand your culinary horizons at the Austin Food & Wine Festival, or feast on fresh fowl at the Austin Chicken Wing Festival. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, November 5
Austin Film Festival & Writers Conference
The Austin Film Festival and Writers Conference concludes this weekend with final screenings, lectures, and panels featuring some of the most well-known movie and television writers in the industry. Notable highlights include a screening of Elsinore starring Andrew Scott and a screening of Behemoth! starring Pedro Pascal. Festival programming continues through November 5. Get a full schedule of events and tickets on the festival website.
Broadway in Austin presents A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical
The life and legacy of music superstar Neil Diamond is reenacted on the Bass Concert Hall stage. Fans will get to sing along to hit songs like “America” and “Sweet Caroline,” along with other hits that defined Diamond’s career. Shows are scheduled through November 8.
Friday, November 6
Austin Food & Wine Festival
Culinary experiences await at Auditorium Shores at Town Lake Metropolitan Park with the return of the Austin Food & Wine Festival. This year’s highlights include cooking demonstrations, various signature dish samples from local chefs and restaurants, beer and cocktail tastings, live music, and more activations to awaken the palate. Notable chef appearances include Andrew Zimmern, Ian Lanphear, Kevin Lee, Esther Choi, and more. Festival events are scheduled through November 8.
The Light Park
Hop in the car for a jolly ride around the Dell Diamond. The Light Park features a mile-long route of millions of holiday lights all synchronized to festive tunes. Guests can cruise through illuminated tunnels and pass by bright, festive installations in their cars while broadcasting the music live from DJ Polar Ice through the radio. Tickets are available now. The Light Park is open through January 3, 2027.
Africa to Austin Festival
The rich cultures and artistic expressions of Africa come to the stage at the George Washington Carver Museum. Highlights of this three-day event include live performances, drumming, workshops, and appearances by master artists hailing from Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe, Guinea, and more. Tickets are on sale now.
Saturday, November 7
Violet Crown Oktober(ish)fest
Celebrate the season with cold glass of beer at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection as part of Oktober(ish)fest. Highlights of this Violet Crown-hosted event include food trucks, live music, sausages, and beer from 20 local craft breweries. Admission is free and open to the public.
The 3rd Annual Austin Chicken Wing Festival
Feast on unlimited chicken wings at Travis County Exposition Center. The Austin Chicken Wing Festival will offer guests the opportunity to indulge in a variety of wings from various Austin restaurants and food trucks. Attendees will also get to vote for the most delicious wing in the city. Tickets are live now.