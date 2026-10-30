One pour for the road
Lauded Spanish bar to close as Emmer & Rye group leaves Austin hotel
Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group, one of Austin's leading restaurant groups, has announced that as of November 9 it will cease to manage Kalimotxo and Lefty's Day and Night at the Sixth Street hotel Arrive Austin.
Kalimotxo, which was an Emmer & Rye concept before it moved to the hotel on Sixth Street, will close. The hotel will replace it with a lobby bar starting November 9. Lefty's Day and Night, which the Emmer & Rye group acquired as Lefty's Brick Bar in March of 2026, will stay open with its regular hours and programming.
"We are sad to see this chapter come to a close, and we are deeply grateful to the guests, staff, and neighbors who frequented Kalimotxo over the years," said a statement the group provided to CultureMap. The statement simply announced the end of operations and the transition or closure of each concept.
The patio at Lefty's Day and Night draws locals as well as hotel guests.Photo by Mitchell Skees
Kalimotxo is a Spanish cocktail bar with tapas. The name (pronounced kah-lee-moh-choh) refers to a Basque drink that mixes red wine and Coca-Cola. Among the hospitality group's original concepts, it was one of the more casual and suited for an impromptu visit.
The concept's identity was largely based on wine — especially wine poured from a porrón, a pitcher with a very narrow spout that allows drinkers to pour directly into their mouths. Kalimotxo was a 2026 James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program.
However, many Austinites recognize Kalimotxo for one dish: the burnt basque cheesecake, served with Texas fruit. This dessert was an early signature for Emmer & Rye group partner and pastry chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph, who is now one of the leading pastry chefs in the state and even the country. Bristol-Joseph also earned a James Beard finalist nomination this year for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker at Nicosi, his avant garde, fine dining dessert bar in San Antonio.
Kalimotxo's hot pink signature hints of the concept's subtle party vibe despite a chic and calm interior.Photo by Mars Tello
In addition to Bristol-Joseph, Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group includes partners Kevin Fink, Alicynn Fink, and Rand Egbert. Its Austin concepts are Emmer & Rye, Hestia, Canje, and Ezov; its San Antonio concepts are Ladino, Henbit, and Pullman Market. The market contains four full-service restaurants including Nicosi and Isodore, which both have Michelin stars, plus five quick-service eateries. San Antonians can also look forward to more Emmer & Rye dining at the upcoming hotel Sítio El Tropicano, and its first-revealed concept, Barberry. The hospitality group is the hotel's culinary partner across the property.