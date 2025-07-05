Hot Headlines
Austin leads U.S. markets at risk of selling at a loss and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Austin news of the week, beginning with an update on the Austin housing market. Plus, all-you-can-eat BBQ, a splashy new venue, and more. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then head to this guide for 4th of July weekend fun.
1. Nearly half of Austin homes bought after July 2022 risk selling at loss. A new Redfin report shows nearly half of for-sale homes in Austin bought post-pandemic are at risk of selling at a loss — the highest share among major U.S. metros.
2. 2 major sports venues take a swing at new locations in New Braunfels. New Braunfels is booming with everything from posh hotels to a multimillion-dollar development downtown. Now, the once-sleepy Hill Country town is adding two huge recreation venues to the mix, including the area's first Topgolf.
3. Austin fizzles as one of the worst cities for celebrating July 4th. There's good news and bad news when it comes to celebrating the 4th of July in Austin. While the city is one of the most affordable places for star-spangled celebrations, it falls behind overall.
4. Central Texas' Salt Lick BBQ adds all-you-can-eat feast to daily menu. Local barbecue staple Salt Lick is beefing up its menu with a new all-you-can-eat, family style dinner option.
5. New Lake Travis wedding venue transforms space left by longtime eatery. Former Lake Travis restaurant Iguana Grill has transformed into a modern waterfront event venue.
Union Pointe on the Lake features an indoor hall and outdoor space. Photo courtesy of Union Pointe on the Lake