Very Important Venues
Continental Club and C-Boy's owner wins Austin nonprofit's new award
An important figure in Austin's musical life, who mostly works behind the scenes, will step into the spotlight to accept a new award from the Sims Foundation. Steve Wertheimer is the first-ever recipient of the Sims Ellison Impact Award, marking his scene-defining contributions as the owner of South Congress venues the Continental Club and C-Boy’s Heart & Soul.
The Sims Foundation, a local nonprofit defending musicians' access to mental health and substance use recovery care, will present the award at its upcoming gala, Music For The Mind, presented by Favor Delivery on September 10 at Assembly Hall. The gala will mark the nonprofit's 30th anniversary with musical performances, a three-course dinner, a silent auction, and a guest list of 200 local musicians and other industry players.
According to a press release from the foundation, Wertheimer's venues have carried forward the "raw, rootsy spirit" that Austin's musical culture is known for. Musicians in Austin have made and lived out careers on those stages. It also praises "his unwavering commitment to authenticity, community, and honoring those who came before him."
Although just about everyone who comes to Austin looking for live music is aware of the Continental Club, which is known for hosting blues and old-school country acts, C-Boy's Heart & Soul is more for locals in the know. Named for Wertheimer's mentor, Rome Inn club owner C-Boy Parks, it's as likely to host blues artists as it is a cool, modern cumbia band or something that never existed until that night. (Sometimes musicians will invite their friends onstage for an impromptu jam.)
The award will be presented by Liz Lambert, the hotelier and designer who lends the "L" to local hotel and restaurant group MML Hospitality. Lambert's creative vision generated South Congress Avenue staples like Hotel San Jose, Hotel Saint Cecilia, and Austin Motel, significantly shaping the road Austinites know today. Lambert was chosen for her history of arts advocacy.
Other "partners and in-kind pals" at the gala include Favor, Ben E. Keith, Prekindle, Hope Family Wines, Rambler, Big Hat, Milestone Brands, Still Austin, ILIOS, and Nomad Sound.
Even as Austin changes, the Sims Foundation keeps the town's collective old self in mind. The foundation is named for local bassist Sims Ellison, who played in the hard rock group Pariah in the early '90s and died by suicide in 1995. Through the foundation, his name has become a symbol of community and supporting each other in music.
Tickets ($250) to the Music For The Mind gala are available at simsfoundation.org and include an open bar. Doors open at 6 pm, with music starting at 6:30.