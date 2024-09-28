Hot Headlines
UT Austin's top ranking leads this week's 5 most-read stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.
1. UT Austin named a top university in U.S. News' new rankings for 2025.The home of the Longhorns claimed No. 2 in Texas, and ranked No. 30 nationally in a two-spot improvement from last year's ranking.
2. Lockhart barbecue darling makes New York Times favorite restaurants list.The New York Times has included three Texas restaurants — including one in the Austin(ish) area — on its annual list of “our 50 favorite places in America right now.”
3. Billionaire hair care and tequila guru buys Dripping Springs gin brand. Waterloo Gin is turning a new leaf: Treaty Oak Distilling has sold the brand to John Paul DeJoria, the billionaire founder of Patrón Tequila and the Paul Mitchell hair care line.
4. Elon Musk shifts plans for moving X headquarters, this time to Bastrop. According to the Austin Business Journal, the update comes after a recent court filing. Musk initially tweeted that the new headquarters would be Austin.
5. Barbecue festival near San Antonio attracts talent from around the world.San Antonio-area pitmaster Al Frugoni is bringing together more than 90 barbecue-lovers — both pitmasters and content creators — for an "Open Fire Meat Up" in Hondo.