Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this Halloween weekend
Staying entertained is frighteningly easy with this roundup of can’t-miss haunts and happenings. Celebrate Halloween with spooky music by candlelight or with a toast at the Austin Proper Hotel’s Quill Room party. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar. For more things to do with a distinctly Halloween theme, check here.
Thursday, October 30
Candlelight presents A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics
Settle in for an evening of spooky songs set to candlelight at St. David's Episcopal Church. Guests will be seated in a softly illuminated space filled with music that is reminiscent of the mystical season. The concert will feature “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, the theme song from Stranger Things, a medley from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and more. This show is suitable for audiences age 8 and older. A limited number of tickets are available now.
Texas Performing Arts presents Avatar: The Last Airbender in concert
Popular animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender gets the concert treatment at this special Bass Concert Hall event. Fans will experience the musical score of Avatar through extended pieces, plus new surprises in honor of the series’ 20th anniversary. Instruments in the orchestra will include taiko, erhu, clarinets, and more for an immersive musical moment. Tickets are available.
Balloon Museum presents Let’s Fly: A Traveling Exhibition
Art and air are explored in tandem at the immersive Balloon Museum exhibition. Let’s Fly features large-scale inflatable installations, interactive designs, multisensory elements, and art that celebrates movement. The exhibit is suitable for all ages and is open through November 2.
Friday, October 31
Moody Center presents Tate McRae in concert
Pop star Tate McRae takes to the Moody Center stage live as part of her Miss Possessive Tour. Fans will experience a setlist featuring songs from McRae’s new album, So Close To What. McRae has risen to fame with her dynamic music videos, dynamic choreography, and popular hits such as “Revolving door” and “run for the hills.” Get more information on Ticketmaster.
Moody Amphitheater presents Kevin Gates in concert
Rapper Kevin Gates performs live at Moody Amphitheater. The artist is best-known for his Baton Rouge sound, gritty lyrics, and enigmatic persona. Top songs include “Really Really,” “Time for That,” and “2 Phones.” Gates comes to Austin in support of his new mixtape, I'm Him 2. Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Austin Proper Hotel presents Halloween at the Quill Room
Celebrate Halloween night in cocktail party fashion at the Quill Room in the Austin Proper Hotel. Guests are invited to the luxe bar for a night of frightening fun and live music. The evening will feature a first set by DJ Dulce followed by another set by sinclair. The bar will also offer special cocktails inspired by the haunted holiday. Admission is free. RSVP to save your spot on Eventbrite.
Saturday, November 1
Texas Monthly BBQ Fest
Barbecue is center stage and all the rage at the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest. Lockhart City Park will host a two-day event featuring live-fire cooking demonstrations, live music, a vendor marketplace, and more. A packed list of more than 35 participating Texas barbecue restaurants will be offering their signature menu items to visitors. Admission is free and open to the public. Food, drinks, and other items will be available for purchase.