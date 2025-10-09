Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
There’s no shortage of entertainment in the city, and this roundup of must-attend activities is proof. Check out the final weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival, or get your thrills at Scream Hollow Wicked Halloween Park. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, go to our calendar.
Thursday, October 9
Paramount Theatre presents An Evening with Elizabeth Berkley: 30th Anniversary Screening of Showgirls
The glamorous blockbuster hit Showgirls is screened at the Paramount Theatre in celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary. Guests will enjoy an exclusive screening followed by a post-film conversation with the movie’s star Elizabeth Berkley. The VIP experience includes a special meet and greet opportunity with Berkley. A limited number of tickets are included.
Moody Center presents Cirque du Soleil: OVO
Cirque du Soleil presents its newest production, Ovo, inspired by the teeming ecosystem of insects at Moody Center. Audiences will be transported into a world filled with color, acrobatics, and nature’s beauty as displayed by Cirque du Soleil's cast of performers. Tickets are available now. Performances are scheduled through October 12. This show is suitable for all ages.
Friday, October 10
Austin City Limits Music Festival
The biggest names in music and rising stars from Texas and beyond come back to Zilker Park for the second weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival. This year’s festival headliners include Hozier, The Killers, Luke Combs, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, and The Strokes. Select day tickets and weekend passes are still available.
Comedy Mothership presents Pauly Shore
Comedian and actor Pauly Shore brings his material to the stage at the Comedy Mothership. Shore is best known for his rise to fame in the 1990s with his MTV show Totally Pauly, plus appearances in movies like Jury Duty and A Goofy Movie. Shows are scheduled through October 12. Booth seating and general admission tickets are on sale now.
Scream Hollow Wicked Halloween Park
Explore a spooky experience that stretches beyond a haunted house at Scream Hollow. Highlights include a Halloween museum, haunted attractions, bonfire, food vendors, and a beer garden. Scream Hollow is open through November 2.
Saturday, October 11
GEA Live presents Twilight in Concert: 15th Anniversary Celebration
The iconic romance saga Twilight gets the film-to-concert treatment at Bass Concert Hall. This 15th anniversary production will feature the original movie accompanied by a 12-piece live band in a candlelit atmosphere. Tickets are available now.
Sunday, October 12
Texas Performing Arts presents iLuminate
The electrifying performance group iLuminate glows up at Bass Concert Hall. The company rose to fame during their time on America’s Got Talent in 2011, and they're known for their signature fusion of dynamic dance routines and custom LED costuming. This show is suitable for audiences of all ages.