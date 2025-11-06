Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Outdoor entertainment is the main focus on our agenda for the next few days. Enjoy the final show of KUTX’s Rock the Park concert series, or celebrate five years of local craft beer at Meanwhile Brewing Co. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, go to our calendar.
Friday, November 7
KUTX Rock the Park Concert Series
Mueller Lake Park’s free concert series comes to an end with a finale show. The final month’s special live performers are Big Wy's Brass Band and Tele Novella. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets or stadium cushions for a comfortable listening experience. Pets on leashes are welcome.
Meanwhile Brewing Co. presents Five Year Anniversary Party
Celebrate five years of cold brews with a bash at Meanwhile Brewing Co. Party highlights include special beer releases, live music, flash tattoos, live screen printing, a vendor market, and more. Get more details on the three-day event on Meanwhile's website. Admission is free and open to the public.
The Light Park
The sparkling holiday season lights up for another year at Dell Diamond. The Light Park features a mile-long route with millions of holiday lights all synchronized to festive tunes. Guests can cruise by the installations in their car while broadcasting the music live from DJ Polar Ice. Tickets are available now. The Light Park is open through January 4, 2026.
Saturday, November 8
Texas Book Festival
All things literary converge at the Texas Capitol and the surrounding downtown area for the 30th Annual Texas Book Festival. The two-day event will feature more than 250 author appearances, panels, book signings, cooking demonstrations, and more. This year’s participating authors include Chelsea Handler, Matthew McConaughey, Samira Ahmed, Jen Hatmaker, and Henry Cisneros. Children’s activities and food trucks are also on the agenda. See our top 10 festival event picks here.
ACL Live presents Purity Ring in concert
Electronic pop duo Purity Ring performs live at Austin City Limits Live. The Canadian musical pair comes to Austin in support of their self-titled album. They’re best known for top songs such as “Fineshrine” and “Begin Again.” Purity Ring will be joined by special guest yuniVERSE. Tickets are available.
Stubb's Bar-B-Q presents OK Go in concert
Rock band OK Go performs live at one of Austin's iconic music venues, Stubb’s Bar-B-Q. The group comes to town in support of their new album, And the Adjacent Possible. Since their rise to mainstream fame in the early 2000s, OK Go is best known for songs including “Needing/Getting” and “Upside Down & Inside Out.” Get more information on Ticketmaster.
Sunday, November 9
Black Ink Presents Evil Dead in Concert
Cult-classic horror film Evil Dead gets the live-to-film treatment at The Paramount Theatre. Fans will experience a screening of the film in a newly restored format with the original music score played by a live ensemble. VIP and general admission tickets are available.