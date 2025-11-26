Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this Thanksgiving weekend
The festivities are flourishing and our roundup is proof. Kick off the most wonderful time of the year with holiday lights, Santa spottings, and seasonal movie screenings. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, go to our calendar.
Thursday, November 27
Oh What Fun! Austin Holiday Market
Get something special for those on your holiday list early at Republic Square. The Oh What Fun! holiday market will feature musical performances, food trucks, beverages, and a curated selection of local makers and retailers offering a range of goods and gifts. Guests can also relax in the festive themed cocktail lounge and participate in holiday-inspired activities throughout the market space. Admission is free and open to the public. Oh What Fun! is open through December 24.
Friday, November 28
Historic Georgetown presents Lighting of the Square
Venture to Georgetown for an illuminating start to the holiday season. Highlights of the annual Lighting of the Square include a countdown led by holiday carolers, an appearance by the mayor, and a display of thousands of holiday lights adorning the historic downtown corridor. The lights will remain on display nightly through January 1, 2026. Lighting of the Square is free and open to the public.
The Long Center presents Vienna Light Orchestra in concert
Experience a celebration of Christmas music in a candle lit ambiance and performed by the Vienna Light Orchestra at the Long Center for the Performing Arts. The concert will showcase tributes from Broadway, film scores, classical favorites, and popular music for a show that all ages can enjoy. A limited number of tickets are available.
Disney presents Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail
Tim Burton’s classic film The Nightmare Before Christmas comes to life with the help of glowing light displays at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center for its final days. Guests can venture through the immersive nighttime experience and discover light installations that use interactive video projection, LED lighting, and 3D printed sculptures. The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail is open through November 30.
Saturday, November 29
The Long Center for the Performing Arts presents Santa on the Terrace
Get some face time with Santa himself on the terrace at the Long Center for the Performing Arts. Visitors can get their photos taken with Santa in his signature sleigh, mingle with Mrs. Claus, and take home the memories with onsite photo printing and instant digital delivery. Furry family members are welcome. Admission is free and all ages are welcome.
Texas Performing Arts presents A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin: Home Alone 35th Anniversary
Settle in for a special screening of the holiday classic Home Alone in celebration of the film’s 35th anniversary. Guests to this Bass Concert Hall event will also enjoy a moderated interview and audience Q&A with star Macaulay Culkin after the screening. Culkin will share behind-the-scenes insights and experiences from his time on set while taking questions from the audience. Seating is limited. A select number of tickets are still available.
Sunday, November 30
ACL Live presents Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton in concert
Pioneering Funk band Parliament Funkadelic and frontman George Clinton play at Austin City Limits Live. The group is known for their genre-defining sound and top hits including “Flash Light” and “Dr. Funkenstein” that shaped the music of the 1970s. Tickets are available now.