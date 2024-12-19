Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
The festive feelings are overflowing with the help of this entertaining roundup. Get your holiday shopping done at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar, or celebrate in Texas spirit with Michael Martin Murphey. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, December 19
The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar
The most iconic one-stop holiday shop in the city opens up at the Palmer Events Center. In addition to showcasing a variety of unique gifts and surprising finds, the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar offers shoppers the opportunity to meet the makers behind the goods. Additional highlights include family-friendly live music, eats from local restaurants, and one-of-a-kind artwork. The bazaar will remain open through December 23. Tickets are available now.
The Paramount Theatre presents Holiday Film Series
Holiday cinema comes to the silver screen at the Paramount Theatre. The final day of this family-friendly series will feature a screening of the 1946 film, It's a Wonderful Life, starring James Stewart. Screening tickets are available now.
Cine Las Americas presents CineClub México: Allá (Over There)
The CineClub México film series continues at We Luv Video. This week’s featured film is the acclaimed Mexican drama, Allá, cartas al Corazón (Over There, Love is a Destiny). Follow the main character Oscar on his homecoming journey as he faces a decision between returning to his life in the United States or staying in his small home village and rebuilding his life. Admission is free and open to the public.
Ballet Austin presents The Nutcracker
The talented Ballet Austin company continues performances of the classic holiday production, The Nutcracker. This Long Center for the Performing Arts production features beloved characters and will be accompanied by the Austin Symphony Orchestra performing Tchaikovsky’s timeless score. Tickets are available now. Shows are scheduled through December 23.
Midland in concert
Country music group and Dripping Springs’ own Midland performs two back-to-back nights at Austin City Limits Live. Fans can expect a setlist of music from the band’s new album, Barely Blue. Tickets for both shows are still available.
Vista Brewing presents Driftwood Lights: Candlelight Holiday Music Series
Driftwood locale Vista Brewing invites guests to celebrate the festive season at this family-friendly music series. The five-night event will feature dinner offerings, fire pits, s’mores, and plenty of holiday tunes. Featured performers include Sarah Burton, Thomas Hinds, Melissa Engleman, Muchacho Sanchez, and Emily Shirley Duo. Admission is free and open to the public.
Sunday, December 22
Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas
The Christmas holiday gets a Texas twist with the musical stylings of Michael Martin Murphey. Fans will enjoy a blend of holiday music from his best-selling Christmas albums and special guest performances by the Rio Grande Band and the Rocky Mountain Vintage Dancers. Tickets to this "Christmas Cowboy-Style" experience at the Paramount Theatre are available now.