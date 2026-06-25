Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Football festivities and live music are taking over the entertainment scene in the city. Celebrate World Cup games at a block party hosted by Espolòn Tequila or catch pop stars like Ariana Grande and Hilary Duff live in concert. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, June 25
Austin Asian American Film Festival
Asian American film is on the big screen at AFS Cinema. Attendees to this year’s festival will enjoy 11 feature film screenings, and various shorts and documentaries throughout the five-day event. Notable highlights include centerpiece film Traces of Home by Colette Ghunim and the closing night screening of Gloaming In Luomu. Tickets and a full event schedule are available on the festival website.
Austin Proper Hotel presents World Cup Watch Party: USA v Türkiye
Cheer on Team USA in their journey to winning the World Cup at their next match against Türkiye at the Austin Proper Hotel. This exclusive watch party will feature craft cocktails from the Quill Room menu and a live DJ set by Porvoo after the final whistle blows. Space is limited. Admission is free with advance RSVP on Eventbrite.
Friday, June 26
Sesame Street Live: Elmo’s Got the Moves
Elmo and his beloved gang of Sesame Street friends come to Austin City Limits Live for a family-friendly evening of entertainment. This all-new production features classic songs such as “Sunny Days” and “Letter of the Day,” plus opportunities for the audience to get up and moving along with their favorite characters. Tickets are available now.
Moody Center presents Ariana Grande in concert
Pop superstar Ariana Grande performs live in Austin for three nights at Moody Center. Grande returns to the stage after a successful stint in film as part of her first tour in six years, The Eternal Sunshine Tour. Fans can expect a setlist packed with songs from her 2025 deluxe album, Brighter Days Ahead. Find out more on Ticketmaster.
Saturday, June 27
Calle Espolòn
Celebrate the soccer season with at free block party on Sixth Street hosted by Espolòn Tequila. Guests can enjoy challenges on a mini pitch, margaritas, giveaways, themed merch, live DJ sets, and local street food vendors. Admission is free and open to adults 21 and older.
West Chelsea Contemporary presents "Monsters" public reception and artist talk
Internationally recognized artists showcase monsters in a not-so-scary light at this new West Chelsea Contemporary summer exhibition. Monsters will feature new paintings, sculptures, and character-driven worlds of fantastical creatures with personality traits spanning the human experience. Featured artists include Bibi Lei, Gabriela Noelle Gonzalez, Mr. B Baby, Adam Handler, and Tony Pharo. Admission is free and open to the public. Get more details on Eventbrite.
Sunday, June 28
Germania Insurance Amphitheater presents Hilary Duff in concert
Pop singer Hilary Duff makes a stop in Austin as part of her national tour highlighting her highly anticipated return to the music scene. Once known by many as Lizzie McGuire and other popular Disney channel characters as a child actor, Duff has revitalized her solo music career with her new album, luck… or something. Get seating information on Ticketmaster.