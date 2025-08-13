Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 8 things to do in Austin this weekend
Keeping busy is simple when you add our selection of can’t-miss happenings to your agenda. Enjoy a free film screening at Deep Eddy Municipal Pool or support the flood disaster relief effort at Moody Center. Check out the top eight things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, go to our calendar.
Thursday, August 14
Austin Parks Foundation presents Movies in the Park
Enjoy a family-friendly movie at the Deep Eddy Municipal Pool. The free community movie series presented by Austin Parks Foundation will feature its final screening of the season, the 1984 film Splash. Stop by early for activities and a vendor market ahead of showtime at dusk. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs for the most relaxing viewing experience.
Moody Center presents Ghost in concert
Theatrical rock band Ghost performs live at Moody Center as part of their world tour. The Swedish group have amassed a global fanbase thanks to their heavy metal sound and costumed performances. Ghost has released six albums throughout their career, including the 2022 project Impera most recently. Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Friday, August 15
AEG presents An Evening with Dan Carlin
Podcast host Dan Carlin comes to the Paramount Theatre for an evening of storytelling and conversation. Carlin is one of the longest present voices in the podcast industry and is best known for his hit show, Dan Carlin's Hardcore History. Select tickets are available now.
Saturday, August 16
Pop Cats Austin
Pop Cats returns with a fun and fur-packed festival at the Palmer Events Center. The two-day event will feature immersive cat-inspired environments, cat adoptions, workshops, and more. Festival goers can also expect cat-inspired art and the chance to shop with pet brands and featured vendors. Tickets are available now.
Beat 4 Beat presents 10 Year Anniversary Party
Music education nonprofit Beat 4 Beat is heading out to Meanwhile Brewing on Saturday to celebrate its 10-year anniversary. Of course, live music is on the bill: catch Nakia, Deer Fellow, and DJ Marc Fort while enjoying food, drinks, games, and more. The party itself is free, but donations are appreciated and there will be a silent auction.
Moody Center presents Jason Aldean in concert
Country music star Jason Aldean performs live at Moody Center. The artist best known for songs such as “She’s Country” and “Tonight Looks Good on You” will be joined by special guests Nate Smith, RaeLynn, and Dee Jay Silver. For more information, go to Ticketmaster.
Sunday, August 17
Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center presents Dinos in the Wild
Dinos in the Wild is open for its final days at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. The family-friendly experience features a variety of life-sized, scientifically accurate dinosaurs throughout the center’s outdoor space. Visitors can interact with the animatronic dinos, discover native Texas plants with ancient histories, and learn more about the lives of these colossal reptiles. Exhibition admission is free with a museum ticket. Dinos in the Wild continues through August 17.
Miranda Lambert & Parker McCollum present Band Together Texas
The biggest stars in country music band together for a special concert benefiting the victims of the recent Texas floods. Band Together Texas will feature performances by legendary Texas artists, including Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Ryan Bingham, Wade Bowen, Kelly Clarkson, Lyle Lovvett, Cody Johnson, and more. The event will also include special appearances by celebrities like Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Vince Young, Mack Brown, Roger Clemen, and more. Find out more on Ticketmaster.