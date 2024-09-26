Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Live music, all-day Oktoberfest, and a local food festival are on our entertainment radar. Celebrate all things beer and German at Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden or catch legendary musical acts like Sum 41 and Weezer live in concert. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, September 26
Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden presents Oktoberfest Celebration
The Oktoberfest season continues with a German-inspired bash at Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden. The three-day event will include live oompah band performances, schnitzel, a brat eating contest, a wiener dog costume contest, stein hoists, on-site tattooing, German beer, and more. Get a full music lineup on the Banger’s website. Oktoberfest admission is free and open to the public. For a list of more Oktoberfest celebrations across Austin, go here.
David Cross: "The End of The Beginning of The End"
Comedian and actor David Cross brings his stand-up tour to Austin. He is known for his appearances in a variety of films and television shows including Arrested Development, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Pitch Perfect 2. Select tickets to The Paramount Theatre show are available now.
Texas Performing Arts presents Twyla Tharp Dance: Diamond Jubilee
Acclaimed choreographer Twyla Tharp comes back to Austin for a program debut that includes two new works and a revival performance. This production will combine Tharp’s blend of ballet and jazz dance styles with music by rock pioneer Chuck Berry’s 1975 project Chuck Berry, Ocean’s Motion, Belgian songwriter Jacques Brel, and composer Simeon ten Holt. Tickets to the Bass Concert Hall performance are still available.
Friday, September 27
Moody Center presents Weezer in concert
Rock band Weezer is back in Austin to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their popular debut album, Weezer (Blue Album). They will play the 1994 album in full along with other fan-favorite songs, and album deep cuts at Moody Center.
Ballet Austin presents BELLE / A Tale of Beauty & the Beast
The season-opening performance of Ballet Austin is a retelling of the classic fairytale Beauty & the Beast. Audiences can expect a sensual retelling of the unlikely romance complete with fantastical set designs, an original score from composer Graham Reynolds, and Alexander McQueen-inspired costumes Tickets for all three shows at The Long Center for the Performing Arts are available.
Saturday, September 28
Lake Travis Chamber of Commerce presents Lake Travis Food and Drink Festival
Celebrate and indulge in the flavors and spirits of the local Lake Travis community on the Just For Fun: Pontoons & Party Barges grounds. Highlights of the all-day festival include live entertainment, kid’s activities, local wineries, distilleries, and artisan goods. All food and drink offerings are included in the price of admission. This event is suitable for guests of all ages.
H-E-B Center at Cedar Park presents Sum 41 in concert
Rock band Sum 41 brings their last headlining world tour to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The group is best known for songs including “In Too Deep” and “Pieces.” They’ll perform live in support of their new and final album, Heaven :x: Hell.
