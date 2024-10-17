Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
World-class racing, live music performances, and a beer-focused birthday party are taking up agenda space for the next several days. Experience the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix Weekend, or celebrate two decades of Independence Brewing Co. with a cold one in hand. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Friday, October 18
Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix Weekend
World-class racing rolls into the spotlight at Circuit of the Americas with the return of Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix weekend. This year’s top moments include races featuring the fastest drivers in the world, music performances by headliners such as Sting and Eminem, amusement rides, and more. All ticket purchases include access to the Germania Insurance Super Stage Festival Lawn shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday. More F1-focused events are listed here.
The Library Foundation presents APL After Dark: Superpowered
The Austin Central Library keeps its doors open for after-hours thrills and cinematic-inspired chills in celebration of spooky season. Highlights of this superhero-themed night include high-flying acrobatics with aerial artists, trivia, music, drinks, a superhero mask craft station, and more. This event is for adults 21 and up.
Athleta presents Gold Over America Tour
Witness the champions of Team USA Gymnastics up close and personal during the Austin leg of the Gold Over America Tour at Moody Center. This pop concert-style spectacle features appearances from headliner and Olympic Gold medalist Simone Biles along with cast members Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Brody Malone, Paul Juda, Frederick Richard, and more. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the show with one of the cast members in this story.
Idle Hands Austin 4th Birthday Party
Rainey Street haunt Idle Hands Austin celebrates its anniversary with a patio party. Highlights include live music, commemorative merch, and cubanos by Not A Damn Chance (NADC) Burger. Birthday party admission is free.
ACL Live presents Suki Waterhouse in concert
Indie singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse performs live at Austin City Limits Live. The English artist comes to Austin to support her new 2024 album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin. She’ll be joined by guest performer Bully. Tickets are available now.
Saturday, October 19
Independence Brewing presents 20th Anniversary Party
Raise an ice-cold glass to two decades of business and beer at Independence Brewing Co. Highlights include a 20th anniversary IPA release, Alice in Wonderland-inspired games and a costume contest, and tie-dye making. Guests can also enjoy live performances by Bogan Villa and India Tigers in Texas. Party admission is free.
Sunday, October 20
Landmarks presents Songs in the Skyspace
The monthly music series hosted inside James Turrell’s Skyspace continues. This month’s performance features music artist Travis Weller. Guests are invited to listen to live music accompanied by the installation’s sunset light sequence for a transcendent experience. Skyspace admission is free with an advance reservation.