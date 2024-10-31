Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Fall festivals, outdoor entertainment, and foodie activations are on the agenda. Enjoy live music at Levitation, or indulge in the best flavors of the city at Austin Food and Wine Festival. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, October 31
Levitation
More than 80 bands will take the stage at multiple iconic venues in Austin as part of Levitation. The four-day music festival features a schedule of performances by well-known acts like The Black Angels, The Jesus Lizard, Tycho, and Slowdive. To purchase tickets and for a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert
Experience the hit animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse In Concert in surround sound immersion at the Long Center for the Performing Arts. Fans will enjoy the film on an HD screen complemented by an ensemble of musicians and instrumentalists for a live performance of the movie’s iconic score. The ensemble will include a DJ on turntables, a full orchestra, and percussion instrumentalists. A limited number of tickets are available.
Friday, November 1
The Light Park
Cruise into an illuminated wonderland of millions of lights synchronized to holiday music by DJ Polar Ice with the entire family at Dell Diamond. The Light Park is a one-mile, drive-thru experience complete with dazzling light displays portraying the magic of the winter holiday season. Tickets are available now. The Light Park is open through January 5, 2025.
Austin Food and Wine Festival
Culinary experiences await at Auditorium Shores with the return of the Austin Food and Wine Festival. This year’s highlights include cooking demonstrations, various signature dish samples from local chefs and restaurants, beer and cocktail tastings, live music, and more activations to awaken the palate. Festival attendees can also expect fresh, flame-grilled bites available from the Fire Pit. Festival events are scheduled through November 3.
Emo's Austin present Wale in concert
Rapper Wale brings his Every Blue Moon Tour to Emo's Austin. The D.C.-based artist will perform a setlist of hits from his catalog and new music from his yet-to-be-named eighth album, which has a fall 2024 release date. Get more details and information on Live Nation.
Sunday, November 3
Moody Center presents Pink in concert
Pop star P!nk performs live at Moody Center as part of her current national tour. The voice of songs like “Try” and “What About Us” comes to Austin in support of her 2023 album, Trustfall. P!nk will be joined by a surprise special guest performer and KidCutUp. Get more information on Ticketmaster.
Dane Cook: Fresh New Flavor
Comedian and actor Dane Cook brings new material to a live audience at Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live). He’s released comedy specials including Vicious Circle and Rough Around the Edges: Live from Madison Square Garden. Cook is also known in the movie industry for his roles in films such as Good Luck Chuck and Dan in Real Life. Tickets are available now.