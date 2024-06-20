Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Experience the spirit of the city with the perfect balance of local-approved arts and culture happenings. Groove to homegrown talent at Austin City Hall, or celebrate Pride Month with the help of some fabulous divas at The Majestic Ball. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, June 20
Art For The People Gallery presents Party with Art
Mix and mingle with fellow art-minded people at the monthly installment of Art For The People Gallery’s Party with Art. The after-hours event will feature an artisan market, refreshments, and the chance to explore the new group exhibition, Evolving. Admission is free and open to the public.
The Library Foundation presents atCentral: NPR's Peter Breslow & John Burnett
Journalist Peter Breslow joins retired Austin NPR correspondent John Burnett in a conversation at Austin Central Library. Breslow is best known for his tenure as the host of NPR show, All Things Considered. The two will discuss pivotal career moments, current events, and more. This event is free.
Friday, June 21
ACL Live presents Franco Escamilla: 1995
Comedian Franco Escamilla, also known as “El Amo del Sarcasmo (The Master of Sarcasm),” performs live at ACL Live at The Moody Theater. His brand of dark humor and dry wit has transcended the stage to the Internet, as evidenced by his YouTube presence. Fans can listen in to Escamilla’s retelling of the year 1995, complete with stories, facts, and a few plot twists.
Tapestry Dance Company presents Soul 2 Sole Tap Festival
Movement and soul come together for another year of Soul 2 Sole Festival presented by Tapestry Dance Company. The festival at The Long Center for the Performing Arts will feature live jazz tap improvisation and choreography accompanied by The Soul 2 Sole Trio live band over the course of two evenings. Tickets to both nights are still available.
Saturday, June 22
Almost Real Things HQ presents Party at the People's House
Party at the People's House returns to Austin City Hall for its second year as part of the We All Belong citywide anti-hate initiative. Highlights include a packed setlist of live performances from talent like The Peterson Brother and Frederick Boom & DJ Cez. Other activities include an art and vendors market, a variety of local food partners, and the opportunity to connect with more than 30 city and community organizations. Admission to this event is free.
The Paramount Theatre presents The Majestic Ball
Drag excellence and fierce competition get the spotlight at the Paramount Theatre. The Majestic Ball will feature performances by the diva Diamond Dior Davenport and special guest A’Keria C. Davenport, from RuPaul’s Drag Drag Race. The legendary Mother Natalie Lepore will host the fabulous festivities. Attendees are encouraged to don their best themed attire to celebrate the Pride Month-inspired event.
Sunday, June 23
Cha’keeta B Music presents Kinky Curly Coily Fest
Celebrate Black hair and Black business at Dottiewood Studios. Kinky Curly Coily Fest attendees can expect live music performances, an open bar, free haircuts, free facials, free massages, curly hair maintenance classes, community workshops, and more. Tickets are available.