Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Theater productions, live music, and artful activities are on our entertainment radar for the days ahead. Check out the second and final round of Austin City Limits Music Festival, or enjoy local art shows and celebrations at galleries around the city. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, October 10
Broadway in Austin presents MJ the Musical
The story and artistry of the King of Pop comes to life on the Bass Concert Hall stage. This Tony Award-winning new musical focuses on Michael Jackson’s making of the iconic 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Audiences will journey through the star's creative mind through a selection of classic hits, storytelling, and his signature dance moves. Shows are scheduled through October 13.
Jeff Arcuri: The Full Beans Fall Tour
Comedian Jeff Arcuri brings his stand-up tour to The Paramount Theatre. He’s best known for appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Comedy Central’s Roast Battle. Arcuri is also a current regular performer at the famed New York City humor haunt, The Comedy Cellar. Tickets are available now.
Friday, October 11
Austin City Limits Music Festival
The second weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival takes over Zilker Park for this year’s final installment. Festival headliners for 2024 include Dua Lipa, Tyler the Creator, Chris Stapleton, Pretty Lights, Reneé Rapp, Kehlani, Foster the People, and more. Select one-day tickets and weekend offerings are still available. Check out CultureMap's top picks from Weekend One to fill in any gaps in your schedule.
Austin Playhouse presents Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins
Experience the story of Texan journalist and author Molly Ivins in this inspirational play at Austin Playhouse. The production follows the trailblazing career path of Ivins, including her time at The Texas Observer, The New York Times, and The Dallas Times Herald. Proceeds from Red Hot Patriot shows will benefit the Austin Playhouse's Founder's Bash fundraiser. Performances are scheduled through October 20.
Saturday, October 12
Art for the People Gallery presents Día de los Muertos
Celebrate el Día de los Muertos through the power of remembrance and community with Art For The People Gallery. Guests can come together around the ofrenda, or altar, to connect with past loved ones and ancestors while adding their own effects and building their own ofrendas in their honor. Admission is free.
Art From the Streets presents 32nd Annual Show and Sale
Artwork from Austin’s unhoused creative community is on display and for sale at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. The two-day event invites guests to browse and purchase various pieces from a range of media while connecting with the artists behind the work. Show and Sale admission is free and open to the public.
Elisabet Ney Museum presents Community Art Bash
The Elisabet Ney Museum invites guests to enjoy a day of celebrating the arts with a culmination of events. Highlights include the opening exhibition of Breaking the Mold, live music a guided walk, an art installation, and more. Admission to this event is free and open to the public.