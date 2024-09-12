Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Top-tier tailgating, can’t-miss concerts, and a Barbie-themed movie night are making waves on the entertainment radar. Catch Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper live in concert, or enjoy some pre-kickoff pool and lawn fun with Club Koko at Swim Club. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, September 12
Design Austin presents WaterWork
The historic Seaholm Intake Facility Building is transformed into a large-scale light canvas with the unveiling of WaterWork. The immersive art project features artists’ short films about Austin’s built and natural environments projected onto the iconic Art Deco building. WaterWork will be visible from watercraft and on land at several vantage points along the Butler Trail.
The Paramount Theatre presents Napoleon Dynamite Live!
Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the indie film classic Napoleon Dynamite with a special movie screening at the Paramount Theatre. After the credits roll, the event will include a moderated discussion with cast members Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, and Jon Gries. Select tickets are available.
Friday, September 13
Austin Parks Foundation presents Movies in the Park: Barbie
Gather your best girlfriends and enjoy an evening of cinema under the stars at Mueller Lake Park. This week’s featured film is the hit 2023 movie Barbie. Additional highlights include a set from DJ Cassandra, GoodPop popsicles, and community partner appearances. Guests are encouraged to wear their best Barbie attire to try their luck in the themed costume contest. Movie admission is free and open to the public.
Moody Amphitheater Cake in concert
Alt-rock band Cake performs live at Moody Amphitheater. The group is best known for songs such as “The Distance” and “Love You Madly.” They’ve released six albums in their career, including their most recent project from 2011, Showroom of Compassion. For more information, go to Ticketmaster.
Saturday, September 14
Swim Club Austin presents Club Koko Tailgate
Enjoy the football season festivities at Swim Club with a tailgate party hosted by Club Koko. Highlights include grilled bites from Elementary’s Chef Colter Peck, live music from Tomar and the FCs and DJ Stefon Osae, a whiskey tent sponsored by Still Austin, and other local-approved cocktails. General admission is free. Advanced ticket offerings are available on Eventbrite.
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper in concert
Rockers Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper bring their co-headlining Freaks on Parade Tour to the Germania Insurance Amphitheater. Cooper fans will enjoy music from the 2023 album Road. Rob Zombie will perform songs from their seven-album discography including their 2021 album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy. For seating options, visit Ticketmaster.
Sunday, September 15
The Marley Brothers in concert
Jamaican brothers and music artists Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani, and Damian Marley bring The Legacy Tour to Germania Insurance Amphitheater. The show will honor their father’s legacy and global impact by performing classic Bob Marley songs. Fans will also enjoy individual hits from each of their catalogs. Get more details on Ticketmaster.