Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Live music, cinema, and a singles party are charting high on our list of local entertainment. See concerts from Santana, Counting Crows, and Air Supply, or enjoy screenings and exclusive parties as part of the Pan African Film Festival. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, August 15
Texas Performing Arts presents Cirque du Soleil: Songblazers
The latest production from Cirque du Soleil strikes an electrifying chord at Bass Concert Hall. Audiences can enjoy a celebration of country music trailblazers and the music that made them icons. Other highlights include Cirque’s signature acrobatics, aerial acts, and other awesome displays. The production will also feature a new song by Sam Williams, the grandson of Hank Williams and the son of Hank Williams, Jr. Shows are scheduled through August 18.
Austin Film Society presents Pan African Film Festival
The Los Angeles-born Pan African Film Festival returns to Austin’s AFS Cinema for the second year. The four-day event will include a selection of short film screenings, exclusive post-screening receptions, and the Austin premiere of the the new documentary Luther: Never Too Much on opening night. For a full schedule and ticket information, go to the festival website.
Zilker Theatre Productions presents Legally Blonde the Musical
Beloved and bubbly blonde Elle Woods comes to life on stage at Zilker Hillside Theater for the final weekend. Legally Blonde the Musical stars native Austinite Megan Hudson as Elle Woods and Will Mallick as Emmett Forrest, Elle's love interest. The iconic production is the cornerstone of the 65th anniversary season of Zilker Theatre Productions, which celebrates its longstanding outdoor performing arts partnership with the City of Austin. Shows are scheduled through August 17.
Saturday, August 17
ACL Live presents Ben Schwartz & Friends
Multihyphenate entertainer Ben Schwartz comes to ACL Live at The Moody Theatre. Schwartz is best known for his roles in the NBC series Parks and Recreation and the Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy . He brings his Ben Schwartz and Friends Improv Show to Austin with the help of some LA talent. Tickets are available now.
Sunday, August 18
Tinder presents Summer Singles Series: Chaotic Singles Party
Tinder and Chaotic Singles team up for another round of the Summer Singles Series at Inn Cahoots. Guests can hit the dance floor and enjoy a line dancing class while mingling with fellow singles. Arrive early to meet with other guests in a private area for a bonus meet-cute moment. Get more details on Eventbrite.
Moody Center presents Santana and Counting Crows in concert
Legendary guitarist Carlos Santa and rock band Counting Crows team up for a co-headlining tour at the Moody Center. Santana fans can expect a setlist of his greatest hits from his discography spanning over 50 years and a celebration of his album Supernatural. Counting Crows will also perform fan favorites, including songs from their recent project, Butter Miracle, Suite One. Get more details on Ticketmaster.
H-E-B Center at Cedar Park presents Air Supply in concert
Rock duo Air Supply performs live at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. They have recorded 23 studio albums throughout their nearly 50-year career and have racked up hits including “Sweet Dreams” and “All Out of Love.” Go to Ticketmaster for more information.