Whataburger says ‘I do’ with new WhataWedding collection for brides and grooms

Texans planning a wedding anytime soon may want to scrap the tux and gown in favor of some new eat-your-heart-out apparel from a cherished burger chain based in the Lone Star State.

Just in time for wedding season and Valentine’s Day, Whataburger has released its new lineup of WhataWedding garb and accessories, augmenting its plentiful collection of burger-branded garments and gifts.

The new collection includes designs for her and him in the form of short-sleeved WhataBride and WhataGroom T-shirts, as well as a WhataWedding shirt design, each selling for $25. The sweetheart styles are part of an ongoing collaboration between San Antonio-based Whataburger and Frisco-based apparel business Tumbleweed TexStyles.

The new T-shirts are a cotton/poly blend and are available in — what else? — white for the WhataBride style and black for the WhataGroom style. The WhataWedding style comes in gray, and all three designs are embellished with Whataburger’s iconic orange brand elements.

Whataburger lovers who want to do more than wear their heart on their sleeve can also opt for an additional “touch of elegance” with the new James Avery heart charm ($72), which is crafted in sterling silver and bedecked with Whataburger orange enamel stripes.

Couples getting hitched won’t want to forget to scoop up some of Whataburger’s classic table tents emblazoned with a new “Just Married” script design ($3.99). They’re even available in five-packs for $10.99, so the bride and groom can share the love with their wedding guests.

All of the new WhataWedding designs are currently available for purchase through the online Whatastore.