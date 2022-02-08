Chanel brings scent-sational beauty pop-up to Austin for a limited time

Searching for a new signature scent or makeup routine? You can find it soon — for six weeks only — thanks to the newest luxury brand coming to South Austin: Chanel.

The luxury brand is hosting a pop-up version of its Atelier Beauté Chanel studio 1009 South Congress Ave. starting March 11, coinciding with the kickoff of this year’s South By Southwest conferences and festivals.

The flagship Atelier Beauté Chanel studio in New York City is a workshop of sorts, allowing customers to interact and experiment with Chanel beauty products.

The Austin pop-up is the first of its kind and offers much of the same experiences as the flagship salon in New York City, promising education on makeup, skin care, and fragrances from the brand’s renowned makeup artists.

Two of Chanel’s top makeup artists, Tasha Reiko Brown and Jimena Garcia, will take appointments and offer free beauty consultations at the pop-up shop during its opening weekend.

The one-of-a-kind pop-up will be a “fully stocked beauty studio for learning, creation, and community designed for guests to tailor their own unique experiences,” according to a release, and guests will be able to experiment with and discover the range of Chanel offerings.

The limited pop-up will be located at Music Lane, the mixed-use development along South Congress Avenue that’s home to retail and dining spaces. Customers will enter through the salon, where they can relax and browse products before being asked to place their items in a locker prior to entering the workshop itself.

Chanel promises the workshop will be interactive and self-guided (and free to attend), and customers can keep track of their favorite products on the Atelier app.