New plant-based soap shop bubbles up in Austin suburb

A new soap store in Kyle, just south of Austin, will soon offer a way to get clean in more ways than one.

Buff City Soap is a fully plant-based soap store chain with more than 100 locations across the United States and 24 locations in Texas. The new Central Texas location, located at 5401 FM 1626 in Kyle, is the Austin area’s second location.

Buff City Soap promises no harsh chemicals, detergents, or animal products grace its clean stuff. And the coolest part? All of the soaps are handmade in individual locations, which are dubbed “makeries,” so customers can be assured that every bar of soap they buy in the new Kyle store was made right there onsite.

The company was founded in 2013 in Tennessee as a quality alternative to commercial soap products, which often contain chemicals, detergents, animal fats, and sulfates. Buff City aims to disrupt the consumer-goods industry by focusing on transparency of it ingredients and in-house soap-making process.

According to Buff City Soap’s website, bars of soap run about $7 and come in bright colors and various scents, like the Unicorn Soap, which features swirls of white, purple, and pink and promises to smell like “fruit and magic” (which apparently means apple, mango, passionfruit, and florals).

Bestsellers include a range of soaps, as well as facial bars, dog shampoo (yes, seriously), shaving soap, bath bombs, beard oil, and even laundry soap. Clean freaks can also book private events for a group to make your own soap or bath bombs. And since every product is made onsite by local artisans, customers can always customize the scent and ingredients used in their soaps.

“I am excited to bring Buff City Soap to Kyle,” local owner Billy Perkins says in a statement. “Every product in the store is handmade, chemical-free, plant-based, and customizable. We really have something to offer everyone, and most people have never seen anything like this concept before.”

The new shop opened on February 10, suds seekers who attend the grand opening event, from April 28 to May 1, could win free soap for a year.

Buff City Soap in Kyle is open Monday through Saturday 10 am-7 pm, and noon-6 pm on Sundays.