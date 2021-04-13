Austin companies hit hole-in-one with new Tito’s-inspired golf apparel

If you’re the type of golfer who gets endless pleasure from Caddyshack and enjoys hitting the sauce as much as hitting the links, the new golf apparel line from Tito’s may suit you to a tee.

Adored Austin vodka brand Tito’s Handmade Vodka is teaming up with William Murray Golf, the Austin-based golf clothing brand inspired by legendary funnyman Bill Murray and his brothers, to launch a collaborative line of golf wear called Tito’s X William Murray Golf.

The new clothing line, which features three signature shirt styles, was created for golfers who savor a laid-back approach to golf and life, with the companies’ reps noting the collection will “go down as smooth as a cool cocktail on a sweltering Texas day.”

The brand aims to infuse a little more personality into the game of golf, which, according to the National Golf Foundation, saw 3 million new golfers enter the sport in 2020, representing an increase of 14 percent in golf play.

“Golf has become cross-generational and accessible, making it more enjoyable for all. It’s less about the score and more about the experience, as the technical skill is no longer the requisite to play. Golf now goes beyond the green and has become more of a lifestyle,” says Brandon Barrett, co-founder and president of William Murray Golf. “William Murray Golf is about storytelling, and we are excited to collaborate on this collection to tell the unique story of Tito’s craftsmanship, quality and endless possibilities.”

Each item in the new collection is made using moisture-wicking, four-way-stretch material, and sun-protection technology. Items include:

Tito’s X William Murray Recipe for Success button-down men’s shirt, $85, a lightweight button-down that pays tribute to both brands with illustrations depicting golf balls and putters, as well as pot stills, glassware, and the original Tito’s Isuzu Trooper.

Tito’s X William Murray Texas Icons golf polo for men, $85, which features the brands’ logos, Lone Star State silhouettes, longhorns, and full cocktails. The color scheme further represents Austin, with a blend of burnt orange, black, and white.

Tito’s X William Murray Texas Icons women’s golf polo tank, $75, a lightweight, sleeveless polo with similar illustrations as those on the men’s polo shirt. It was specifically designed to complement a warm day on the course with a chilled Tito’s cocktail in hand.

The Tito’s X William Murray apparel line is available online at store.titosvodka.com and at the Love, Tito’s retail store in downtown Austin. Shoppers can choose one of four nonprofits to support — American Farmland Trust, Emancipet, Team Rubicon, or World Central Kitchen — when checking out, with Tito’s donating all net proceeds from the purchase to that chosen organization.

“Whether you’re a scratch golfer or 25 handicap, the one thing we can all agree on is that a Tito’s cocktail with your friends on the course makes for a better round,” says Frank Polley, vice president of trade marketing for Tito’s. “As we continue to build out Tito’s golf programming, William Murray Golf is the course partner we always dreamed of. Similar interests, same sense of humor, and we both don’t take ourselves too seriously. If one brand needs a mulligan, the other won’t judge for taking another swing. We are playing best ball, after all.”