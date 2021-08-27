Austin clothing brand unveils fashionable fall collection for the modern Texas gentleman

Hey, dude, it doesn’t matter whether you’re heading back to school or the office, want to dress to kill for a blind date, or just want to look dapper when heading out for a night on the town. If you don’t want to send off the vibes of a fashion victim, summon the style of a modern Texas gentleman.

Even if you don’t know your pocket square from your pocket knife or a jersey sweatshirt from the Jersey Shore, you can still rock a gentlemanly Lone Star style with the help of Austin-based menswear brand Texas Standard, which unveiled its fall 2021 collection this week.

Steadfastly devoted to “outfitting the modern Texas Gentleman,” Texas Standard sells its modern “wears” — ranging from Western shirts and guayaberas to denim items and accessories — from its flagship shop in the Hyde Park neighborhood, as well as at menswear retailers throughout Texas, and online.

“It doesn’t matter if you live in Texas, grew up here, or just embrace the ‘come and take it’ mentality. Texas style transcends state lines,” says Drew Bagot, co-founder of Texas Standard.

Texas Standard’s new fall collection features a few new apparel categories, including outerwear, as well as expanded clothing offerings, and seasonal options for the brand’s most popular designs.

Highlights of Texas Standard’s fall 2021 collection include:

The Borderland Vest ($99.50, sizes S-3XL), the brand’s first outerwear introduction, was designed with a form-meets-function approach, with its standard cut aiming to provide comfort and flexibility, while the lightweight poly-blend outer shell and knit back make for great layering. It’s available in Republic Navy and Guadalupe Green hues.

Additionally, Texas Standard will continue to offer some of its most popular designs, including:

Modern Western Polo ($74.50, sizes S-3XL), a polo shirt inspired by the brand’s modern Western shirt.

($74.50, sizes S-3XL), a polo shirt inspired by the brand’s modern Western shirt. Throwback Sweatshirt ($38.50, sizes S-3XL), available in Republic Navy, Mockingbird Gray, and Hunter Green.

($38.50, sizes S-3XL), available in Republic Navy, Mockingbird Gray, and Hunter Green. Standard Long-sleeve T-shirts ($37.50) made of 100 percent Peruvian cotton in 10 color options.

($37.50) made of 100 percent Peruvian cotton in 10 color options. The PHT, Performance Hybrid T-shirt ($28.50, sizes S-2XL), designed for comfort, breathability, and versatility. It’s available in 10 colors.

($28.50, sizes S-2XL), designed for comfort, breathability, and versatility. It’s available in 10 colors. Standard Pocket T-shirt ($34.50, sizes S-3XL) in Gunpowder Gray, Agave Green, and Steller Blue.

($34.50, sizes S-3XL) in Gunpowder Gray, Agave Green, and Steller Blue. Game Day Sport Shirt ($99.50, sixes S-3XL) in six micro-check color combos.

($99.50, sixes S-3XL) in six micro-check color combos. A collection of unique heritage printed T-shirts ($34.50, sizes S-2XL).

($34.50, sizes S-2XL). Accessories like caps, patch hats, the modern ranger belt, trays, key fobs, and wallets.

“Our collection was designed for the modern Texas gentleman, whether he works behind a desk or a tractor, wrangles kids or livestock, brands cattle or companies,” says co-founder Christine Bagot. “You don’t have to live in Texas to be a modern Texas gentleman.”