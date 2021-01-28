Austin burger chain sends customers scrambling to find prize-filled eggs

One of Austin’s favorite burger chains is cooking up a special new breakfast promotion. On the eve of debuting its new limited-time spicy egg burger, P. Terry’s Burger Stand is shelling out 1,000 prize-filled eggs across Central Texas.

The region-wide drop takes place on Sunday, January 31, across Austin, Georgetown, Pflugerville, San Marcos, and New Braunfels. Participants should look for members of the P. Terry’s prize patrol, who will randomly hand out prize eggs in P. Terry’s signature green and drop them at popular locations, such as Zilker Park or The Drag.

Though P. Terry’s reps aren’t saying peep about the prize eggs’ contents, they do confirm the prize is associated with the new spicy egg burger, which will be available at all P. Terry’s locations daily until 11 am starting February 1.

The spicy egg burger ($3.25) includes cage-free scrambled eggs, all-natural sausage or bacon, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, and P. Terry’s house-made salsa. The spicy egg burger is also available in combo form ($6.45), with a side of fresh-cut breakfast potatoes and coffee.

The addition of the spicy egg burger is part of P. Terry’s effort to expand it breakfast offerings, and may become part of the menu full time, should it prove to be a popular item.

The egg-drop promotion comes at a time when P. Terry’s, which was founded in Austin in 2005 and now boasts 20 locations throughout Central Texas, is experiencing both ups and downs amid the pandemic. Though P. Terry’s permanently closed its downtown Austin location in September 2020, citing a “virtually empty” downtown, the company opened several new locations in recent months, including in Pflugerville and New Braunfels, and has plans to open its first San Antonio location this summer.