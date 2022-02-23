Favorite Austin food event fires up Texas-sized celebration of beef

After a two-year pandemic pause, one Austin food event that celebrates Texas beef is reigniting its meaty fete this spring.

Live Fire!, a fundraiser for the nonprofit Austin Food & Wine Alliance, turns up the heat at this year’s event on Thursday, April 14 from 6:30-9 pm at Camp Mabry in Central Austin.

Tickets ($95-$175) for the carnivorous carnival are on sale now at austinfoodandwinealliance.org/live-fire. Organizers note that the live-fire cooking event, which debuted at the Texas Hill Country Wine & Food Festival in 2011, routinely sells out, attracting throngs of beef-eating crowds, so it’s wise to snag a ticket while you can.

The Texas-sized party, which highlights the culinary traditions of the Lone Star State, will feature grade A chefs from across the state, who will showcase Texas beef in their dishes prepared over an open flame.

The event, which the alliance dubs a “beefy Texas bash,” aims to highlight the best of cooking craftsmanship alongside tastings of wine, craft beer, and premium spirits. (After all, it’s hardly a Texas culinary celebration if you can’t pair your steak bites with a choice sipper!)

This year’s event features a fiery lineup of nationally renowned chefs and Texas faves. The following Austin chefs will be fanning the flames of deliciousness at Live Fire!:

Visiting chefs from other Texas cities include:

Laurent Réa, Brasserie Mon Chou Chou, San Antonio

Nicola Blaque, The Jerk Shack, San Antonio

Diego Galicia and Rico Torres, Mixtli, San Antonio

Berty Richter, soon-to-open Ladino, San Antonio

Bobby Matos, State of Grace, Houston

Rebecca Masson, Fluff Bake Bar, Houston

Additional culinary talent will be added to the event lineup in the coming weeks.

If all that doesn’t make for a beefy enough experience for you, the 2022 edition of Live Fire! will also feature an exclusive VIP experience that will include a special guest chef and be hosted by the following acclaimed Texas chefs:

Jason Dady, Alamo BBQ Co., Jardin, Range, Tre Trattoria, Two Bros BBQ Market, San Antonio

Aaron Bludorn, Bludorn Restaurant, Houston

Nilton “Junior” Borges, Meridian, Dallas

André Natera, former culinary director of Fairmont Austin

VIP tickets are $175 and a limited number of passes are available, according to the alliance.

Proceeds from the tasting event enable the nonprofit alliance to give back to the local culinary community with a grant program for chefs, farmers, artisan producers, and other nonprofits that funds projects focused on culinary innovation. Since 2012, the Austin Food & Wine Alliance has awarded $404,500 in grants for local culinary projects.

“We’re thrilled to bring the best of Texas to Camp Mabry for the return of Live Fire!” says Erika White, executive director of the Texas Food & Wine Alliance, which oversees the Austin nonprofit. “We can’t wait to show Austin all the surprises we have in store.”

For more info about the Austin Food & Wine Alliance and updates on the 2022 Live Fire! event, visit the nonprofit’s website.