North Austin says benvenuta to second location of chic Italian restaurant

This Juliet is swapping Verona for North Austin.

Juliet Italian Kitchen, the chic Barton Springs Road eatery, is opening its anticipated second location near the Arboretum on March 29. The opening date is a slight delay from its original projection of February 2021, but considering the city recently battled a natural disaster amid the ongoing pandemic, the new date is hardly surprising.

Fans of the original will feel at home in Juliet's second location, which includes similar food and drink menus and even boasts an expansive, happy-hour-perfect patio like its predecessor. And, like its Zilker location, Juliet says it believes the North Austin location will cultivate a similar neighborhood vibe.

“If this past year has taught us anything, it’s the importance of community. Our team is thrilled to join the Northwest Austin community and serve the residents of these neighborhoods just as we have for the past four years at our Barton Springs location,” said Gina Scott, general manager of the new Arboretum location. “The space was exactly what we wanted, and we knew

Juliet’s concept of great food in a relaxed atmosphere would be a perfect fit and welcomed addition to The Arboretum.”

Helmed by executive chef Wade Guice, Juliet's second location offers its trademark "traditional Italian American dishes," such as antipasti, pizzas, pastas, 12-layer lasagna, and weekly specials. The new spot also carries on the prix-fixe "power lunch," held Monday through Friday, as well as weekend brunch.

Considering newly minted GM Gina Scott is the former wine director for Juliet’s Barton Springs location, the restaurant naturally offers an elevated vino program. Italian, French, and American varietals round out a full bar menu, including fan-favorite spritzes and classic cocktails.

As part of the expansion, both restaurants will operate under the newly formed Veneto Hospitality, owned by Juliet's owners and husband-wife team Dan and Donna Wilkins.

“Like most small businesses and locally-owned restaurants, Juliet initially experienced setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dan Wilkins. “But, thanks to the community’s support and our incredibly dedicated team, we were able to continue our vision of expanding to a new Austin neighborhood. We’re thrilled Juliet’s second location at The Arboretum will not only create jobs during a difficult time but also provide a welcoming space for people to celebrate and enjoy a meal with their loved ones.”

Once open, Juliet's new location at 10000 Research Blvd. will be open Sunday through Tuesday from 11 am to 9 pm and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm.