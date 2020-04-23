H-E-B carts out 2-hour express delivery service from Austin stores

Capitalizing on the recent statewide expansion of its Favor delivery service, H-E-B has rolled out two-hour grocery delivery for every H-E-B and Central Market store in Austin and across Texas.

In an April 24 release, the San Antonio-based grocery chain says Favor’s new “express delivery” comes with no membership fee and no minimum order requirement.

With express delivery, a customer can choose up to 25 items from a list of groceries and essentials such as milk, meat, fruits, vegetables, beer, and wine, and then customize product sizes and quantities. Within two hours, a Favor driver will deliver the order to the customer’s doorstep.

“This new service is another way H-E-B and Favor are working together to respond to unprecedented demand during this crisis to get Texans the essentials they need, when they need them,” says Jag Bath, chief digital officer of H-E-B and CEO of Austin-based Favor.

Meanwhile, H-E-B continues to expand its curbside service and traditional home delivery, Bath says.

The new express delivery service is available 11 am-6:30 pm seven days a week through the Favor app or at favordelivery.com. For a limited time, express delivery includes a $4.98 two-hour delivery fee (regularly $9.95) and a $10 tip for the Favor driver.

Also, H-E-B and Favor are extending their no-delivery-fee service through the end of May for customers age 60 and over. Aside from paying for groceries and essentials, the only cost is a $10 tip for the Favor driver.