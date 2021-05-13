Hawaiian food joint fires up first Texas location in hot Austin suburb

Howzit, braddah? Just because you live on the mainland doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy an authentic taste of the islands that’s so good it broke da mouth.

Good grinds like Spam musubi, Kalua pig, and teriyaki chicken are made fresh daily at Hawaiian Bros., a fast-casual concept that has just opened up shop in Kyle, south of Austin. Located at 20471 IH-35, the new Kyle eatery is the first for Hawaiian Bros. in Texas, and is part of the brand’s bigger planned expansion across the Lone Star State.

Hawaiian Bros. first launched in 2018 in Kansas City, but co-founding brothers Cameron and Tyler McNie got some personal cooking lessons prior to opening, learning the traditional Hawaiian recipes and cooking techniques used in the islands for generations.

Their Hawaiian comfort food — perfect for sharing with your whole ohana — draws inspiration from the classic Hawaiian plate lunch, which consists of flavor-packed meats like slow-roasted pulled pork or marinated teriyaki chicken, sticky rice, and tangy macaroni salad.

Menu highlights include Huli Huli Chicken, Hawaiian Bros.’ signature marinated and grilled teriyaki chicken; as well as Luau Pig, slow-roasted Kalua pork; Molokai Chicken, a sweet and spicy grilled bird; and Honolulu Chicken, savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions, and sesame. In addition to its macaroni salad, Hawaiian Bros.’ side dishes include the quintessential Hawaiian snack: Spam musubi, seared Spam glazed in teriyaki sauce atop sticky rice, all wrapped up in dried seaweed. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Hawaiian joint without the Dole Soft Serve for dessert.

Hawaiian Bros. serves up all its plate lunches in small, classic, and large sizes, so those unfamiliar with the island style of eating can still feel irie about the experience. In fact, it seems the only traditional Hawaiian grub missing from the concept’s menu is poi, the purple taro-root paste locals can’t live without. But that may be a little too authentic for most mainlanders.

Whatever you order, when you’re pau, you’ll be talking story about the experience for a long time and saying “mahalo” to the Hawaiian Bros.