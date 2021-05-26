Austin’s Whole Foods roots out top 5 plant-based food trends for summer

In Austin, summer’s the time for backyard barbecues. So heat up the grill and get to cooking some barbecued … banana blossoms?

According to Austin-based Whole Foods Market, banana blossoms (the flower that grows at the end of the bunch), barbecued jackfruit, and nut-based cheese will be all the rage this summer. The certified organic grocer recently released its first-ever list of plant-based trend predictions, with the top five trends serving up meat and dairy alternatives ideal for summer munching.

The predictions are rooted in research, with the grocer pointing to a recent study from the Hartman Group, which studies American food and beverage culture, that found 48 percent of consumers seek out plant-based products. Hartman further claims plant-based products “are no longer a niche lifestyle choice but a prominent feature of mainstream food culture,” with 36 percent of American consumers saying they’re adding or increasing plant-based protein in their diet.

“Plant-based is the grocery category to watch right now as brands continue to innovate by using new ingredients and processes that make plant-based products exciting for shoppers,” says Parker Brody, senior global category merchant for plant-based at Whole Foods.

“And in the laid-back days of summer, we find that customers are breaking out of their routines and are more open to trying something new, whether they’re longtime vegans or just starting to experiment with plant-based eating. So, expect to see gourmet plant-based cheese alternative spreads at picnics and fish alternatives made from banana blossoms on the grill this season.”

The move toward more plant-based foods isn’t new. And even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Austinites were stocking their grocery carts with the likes of chickpeas and oat milk. Those trends, along with some more unusual plant-forward ingredients, are likely to continue to be popular with consumers.

Whole Foods’ top five plant-based trends for this summer include: