Texas Monthly barbecue editor chews the fat on top trends and Austin’s hottest spots

If there were such a thing as a walking encyclopedia of smoked Texas meat, it would be Daniel Vaughn.

Through his travels across the state and beyond, the author has seen (and tasted) it all. Not only has he written two books on the subject, he was also named the state’s first and only Texas Monthly barbecue editor back in 2013 — a gig that’s ushered him to more than 1,800 barbecue joints throughout his career, most of them in Texas.

Now, as eager ’cue aficionados emerge from their quarantine cocoons ready to enjoy the best barbecue Austin has to offer, Vaughn is sharing some insight into how to eat like, well, an official barbecue editor.

“I think barbecue has been really strong throughout the past year. Even in the face of all the struggles, the craft as a whole has remained really resilient,” offers Vaughn, noting that at the outset of summer 2021, barbecue is experiencing enough new trends, new operations, and new menu items to make even the most avid ’cue connoisseur’s head spin.

Among these, Vaughn says the hottest, meatiest new trends in Austin can be categorized into a group he calls the Killer B’s, an unofficial list of menu crazes and fads inexplicably starting with the letter B. Believe it or not, that list doesn’t include brisket.

Daniel Vaughn’s Barbecue Killer B’s

Birria. It’s the dippable, red taco sensation that’s taken over Austin’s foodie social media. Originally conceived in the outdoor markets of Tijuana, these savory, cheesy, stewed-beef tacos — which are meant to be dipped in an accompanying cup of consommé a la French dip sandwiches — is dazzling Texans, and the state’s barbecue scene isn’t about to be left out. For good birria in Austin, Vaughn recommends Rollin Smoke BBQ on E. Sixth Street.

What’s noticeably missing from Vaughn’s Killer B’s: brisket, which is synonymous with Texas barbecue. But brisket, says Vaughn — for how great it may be — shouldn’t necessarily be considered the be-all, end-all of Texas barbecue meat.

“If you go back and look at the history of Texas barbecue, it wasn’t until recently that we narrowed our tastes [down to the brisket],” he says, explaining that a variety of diverse beef cuts were common in the “olden days of the community-style, public barbecue joint.”

For this reason, Vaughn and the elite team of tasters behind Texas Monthly’s annual Top 50 Barbecue Joints in Texas list have recently refocused their judging criteria.

“We wanted to judge [eateries] not just on what we think of as a standard barbecue menu, but also include what they consider their specialty,” he says. “What is the reason people go to these particular barbecue joints?”

Accordingly, some of the editor’s top recommendations for Austin barbecue don’t even serve brisket — at least not every day.

Daniel Vaughn’s top Austin barbecue spots to check out this summer

LeRoy and Lewis , which Vaughn singles out for its use of whole pigs to create a variety of pork hash, Citra hops sausage, and cracklin’ dishes alongside such novel offerings as cauliflower burnt ends. LeRoy and Lewis “is a place I love going back to for its inventiveness, and that they’re not so beholden to the brisket,” Vaughn says. “It’s a nice change of pace.”

If ever a food genre could persevere a hardship — say, a year that turned the state’s hospitality industry on its head — it’s Texas barbecue.

“Barbecue as a whole has shown some real resilience,” Vaughn says. “It lends itself to good pandemic food. Picking up a to-go plate at a barbecue joint is nothing out of the ordinary for a Texan.”

Indeed, the fact that Vaughn has kept so busy this year cataloguing barbecue’s latest updates is a solid indication that Austin ’cue is in a great position going into the summer of 2021, even as operations are still adjusting to life on the other side of a lockdown.

It’s hard to see Texans turning away from their favorite food anytime soon. Whether you’ve got the hankering for a simple brisket platter or a deep-fried buffalo-turkey sandwich, there’s guaranteed to be something smokin’ in Austin to scratch your itch. And you can take Vaughn’s word for it. It’s only his job.