6 things to know in Austin food right now: Indonesian pop-up fuses into full-time trailer

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings and reopenings

An ambitious new culinary fusion operation is bringing bold flavor experiences to North Austin. Described as a charged take on Indonesian fare, with Mexican, American, and Tex-Mex influences, chef Yeni Rosdiyani’s new — and appropriately named — trailer, Yeni’s Fusion, is the result of years spent perfecting her craft. Originally launched as an Instagram pop-up, with Rosdiyani taking preorders directly on the social media app, Yeni’s Fusion is set to open in its permanent food trailer space at the Aristocrat Lounge, at 6507 Burnet Rd., in early August. Replacing the Aristocrat Lounge’s once-acclaimed food truck Three Little Pigs, Rosdiyani’s new truck will expand on her popular pop-up menu, featuring such eats as meatball stew with beef ribs, smoked curry burgers with potato fries, and beef-based curry options. Follow Yeni’s Fusion on Instagram for updates.

Texsueño, one of the east side’s favorite Tex-Mex food trailers, is trucking its elevated cuisine to a new location. Now operating his eatery out of east side bar High Noon, Texsueño chef Brandon Martin (best known for his stints at acclaimed Austin spots Barley Swine, Lenoir, and Foreign & Domestic) offers an updated take on old-school crispy tacos, using made-in-trailer masa. The resulting freshly nixtamalized corn tortillas serve as the core of Martin’s menu, creating lighter, fluffier taco shells than typically found in crispy tacos, and a more complex flavor and texture. Now located at 2000 E. Cesar Chavez St., Texsueño is open 5-11 pm Wednesday and Thursday, 5 pm-midnight Friday and Saturday, and noon-3 pm Sunday.

Other news and notes

It’s the phrase every self-respecting Austinite dreads hearing: “Sorry, guac costs extra.” Thankfully, the saint-like folks at Freebirds World Burrito are here to make guac aficionados’ days a little brighter. On National Avocado Day (wait, isn’t that every day?), Saturday, July 31, Freebirds’ decadent, flavorful guacamole is free with any purchase! The generous offer is valid for in-store orders only at all 55 Freebirds locations across the state. And if the free avocado ambrosia isn’t enough to curb your Tex-Mex craving, the beloved burrito chain is also offering a special slow-cooked brisket menu item available at all locations for a limited time.

Austin Motel, the city’s favorite retro-chic staycation destination, is offering the perfect poolside event for weathering the dog days of summer: cocktails and movies by the pool. Every Friday in August, in collaboration with Malibu, Austin Motel will host its new Float Fridays event, giving locals and guests the chance to “get away” without leaving the comfort of their tube. Beginning August 6, the film industry’s greatest road-trip movies will be aired, including Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, Crossroads (Britney, not Macchio), Girls Trip, and more. Drink specials and snacks will be available at the pool bar. Tickets ($20) go on sale two weeks from each show’s date, and screenings start at 8:30 pm. Get find more info here.

Even if you’re not planning to take a typical summer vacation this year, your taste buds can still embark on one heck of a trip. Introducing Pilgrimage, a new special release that offers a complex, boozy journey through the whisky world from Waco-based Balcones Distilling, the award-winning operation behind such American single-malt whiskies as the Lineage, “1” Texas Single Malt, and Mirador. Each release of this ongoing bottle series showcases different results in the exploration of whisky, and none will be the same. The first iteration of Pilgrimage is crafted with Golden Promise malted barley aged in used casks and finished in Sauternes dessert wine barrels. This initial batch of Pilgrimage is exemplified by complex honeyed fruit notes of canned peach, golden raisin, and Asian pear, with sweet, nutty grain notes of baklava. Balcones Pilgrimage retails for $79.99 and is available for purchase at local liquor stores.



Scenic Hill Country views, good wine, and happy puppers. What else could you want? Kuhlman Cellars’ 2020 Estate Wine and Calcarcia release party is going to the dogs — and that’s a great thing! Sunday, August 1, Kuhlman Cellars will host a special Dog Days of Summer Wine Release Party benefiting the Humane Society of New Braunfels. You can pre-purchase a four- or 6-bottle bundle, which includes two event tickets, plus either two or three bottles of each released wine, a small charcuterie plate, two glasses of the new wines, and some puppy swag gifts. And $1 of each bottle sold of the new releases and all bottles sold on August 1 will support the Humane Society of New Braunfels, the shelter where the Kuhlman team adopted their beloved vineyard cat, Nico. View and purchase a variety of tasting and bottle package options for the event on Kuhlman Cellars’s website.