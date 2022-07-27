Busy Austin taco bar continues expansion with 2 new locations

Taco Flats isn’t a place, it’s a state of mind. Here’s proof: On July 25, the Austin taco purveyors announced plans for two new locations, having purchased Riata Bar and Grill in Northwest Austin and Castro’s Bar & BBQ in Lakeway.

The Northwest Austin location will open first on August 5, followed by the Lakeway location in mid-September.

“This Northwest section of the city has dense neighborhoods, tech, fintech and general offices etc. making the area a perfect fit for our neighborhood bar concept,” said Taco Flats founder and owner Simon Madera of the Riata location, in a press release.

The Riata Bar and Grill, located off of 183 near near McNeil Drive, had been in the area since the early 2000s, one of many neighborhood strip mall bars with pool tables and drop ceilings.

Madera continues, “I never thought Lakeway would be an option for future expansion, but the rapid city growth made the decision to go west possible. I feel like the families moving to Lakeway are getting younger, which is a customer demographic that over the last years has embraced the Taco Flats brand.”



Of course, Taco Flats will keep serving tacos, 17 of which are advertised in a long list online. The “original” pairs a somewhat unusual choice of picadillo and American cheese, and even the more standard offerings come with leveled-up ingredients; El Hippie comes with ​house escabeche, and the barbacoa is sprinkled with fried garlic.

The local chain is also expanding the brunch menu for weekends, and full bars at both new locations will make spicy margaritas — and beer and wine on tap — an important part of daily operations. The Riata location expects to serve “routine” customers going about their daily lives where they live and work; in Lakeway, the restaurant will also entertain lake-goers and golfers.

More information about Taco Flats and links to order are available at tacoflats.com.