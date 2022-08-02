New Hill Country festival jams out with 15 Texas wineries and 3 bands

Most people are more fun at jams with a glass of wine in hand. Chasing that feeling, the Texas Wine Jam is combining concerts and “off-the-beaten-path” wines September 4, for six hours of grape and foot-stomping fun.

The festival at Vinovium Winery in Johnson City benefits community causes in both wine and music. Each ticket sale contributes $2 each to the Texas Hill Country Wine Industry Scholarship program and the SIMS Foundation, which supports mental health and substance abuse resources for music industry professionals. The most recent data on wine scholarships shows that Texas Hill Country Wineries awarded a total of $12,500 to nine students at Texas schools.

On the wine side, this showcase includes 15 Texas wineries including Vinovium, which offers 13 wines on its website, including a Tempranillo blend from three different vineyards called “Social Distance.” It also sells bottled wine cocktails like El Niño, inspired by a Dark and Stormy, with Cardamaro from Italy, lime juice, and ginger beer. The winery has regular events ranging from very casual standup and trivia, to serious wine certifications.

Bringing the tunes, three local bands are visiting Vinovium. Bluegrass band the Lost Pines is well-known in Austin. The soulful Scott Strickland Band played its Blues on the Green debut this July, and is living up to its up-and-coming status with regular engagements with local music organizations. Finally, rock and roll group the Joey Green Band is showing off its singer, who caught national attention on NBC’s The Voice.

Every bottle purchased at the festival automatically enters the guest in a raffle for “one of several” cases of wine, with a mix of bottles from all the wineries involved. Some raffle winners will receive gifts sponsored by community partners including the Wine & Food Foundation, Waterloo Sparkling Water, and Texas Department of Agriculture initiative Go Texan.

The Texas Wine Jam is scheduled for September 4, with a rain check October 9. Tickets ($45 general admission) from 12 pm to 6 pm, are available at vinovium.wine. Vinovium Winery is located at 214 Edmonds Ave. in Johnson City.