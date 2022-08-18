7 things to know in Austin food right now: Gourmet cinnamon roll shop comes to town

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings

Cinnaholic, the over-the-top cinnamon roll bakery chain, is coming to The Arboretum soon, right across from Amy’s Ice Creams, at 10000 Research Boulevard, Suite 136. (Can we get an Amy’s-Cinnaholic sundae combo, please?) These cinnamon rolls are topped with frosting, cookie dough, fruit, and more. The bakery posted August 17 on Facebook that it’s looking to hire 20 bakery employees, although the opening date is still to be determined.

Just a quick jaunt into the Hill Country, RR 12 Supper Club of Wimberley is now open. This upscale restaurant is a private dining club once a week on Tuesdays, and open to anyone Wednesdays through Saturdays. Memberships will also extend to exclusive events. The menu — relatively long for a restaurant of this formality — includes foie gras, imported burrata, escargot, pastas, steaks, and more. Reserve on Tock.

Other news and notes

One of Austin’s top-rated CBD brands, Restart CBD, is celebrating four years in business with an in-store birthday party August 18. Stop by the retail store, #150A at 2521 Rutland Drive, from 4 pm to 6:30 pm to try the brownie bite birthday cake, CBD-dosed frozen drinks, giveaways, and gift bags. Shoppers who can’t make it in person will enjoy special offers, “freebies and free shipping on every order placed” that day. Order at restartcbd.com.

August 19 is National Dog Day, and surely in a place like Austin there will be plenty to do. Here’s one: Asian smokehouse Loro and dog treat makers the Pawstin Barkery are teaming up to provide free gourmet dog snacks on the restaurant’s patio, while they last. They’re made with peanut butter, bananas and Loro beef tallow. Loro is an easy place to eat with dogs year-round, and serves barbecue by James Beard award-winning chefs Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin.

Maie Day is settling in on South Congress after its highly anticipated May 2022 debut, and now serves a new happy hour menu from Tuesday through Sunday, 3 pm to 5 pm. It’s also extending regular service on the same days from 3 pm to 10 pm. Happy hour at Maie Day means $12 signature cocktails ($3 less than usual), $2 off beer and wine by the glass, and half off bottles. Snack specials include chicken wings, loaded fries, two shrimp dishes, and more.

The popular wine bar Aviary Wine & Kitchen is now open on Sundays with a new service just for those new times. Starting August 28th, on Sundays from 3 pm to 9 pm, Aviary’s menu highlights “Snacks and Tins.” These include charcuterie items like pickled mushrooms, marinated olives, and pastrami, plus seafood options like mussels en escabeche, sardinillas, and yellowfin. All wine will be on sale ($2 off glasses, $10 off bottles).

If your prom didn’t have enough ice cream (likely) or awkwardness (unlikely), redo it at the Museum of Ice Cream. It announced an “Awkward Prom” scheduled for September 21, benefitting Heard, a Saint City program that connects service industry workers with mental health resources. There will be food, a curated cocktail menu (each person gets two tickets with entry), a silent auction, dancing, and ice cream. Tickets ($75) are available on Ticketbud.