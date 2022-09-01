7 things to know in Austin food right now: Indian chain curries favor at Domain Northside

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings

Curry Up Now, a new restaurant at the Domain Northside, is curried but not rushed; it is “softly open … with limited hours” until September 23, when it will pick up full service. The colorful Indian fusion eatery was founded in San Francisco and has four locations in Texas, including the Domain — the first in Austin. Instead of making the drive during uncertain hours, diners can place orders online for pickup and delivery.

The bakery that launched a quirky little empire, Quack's Bakery, is soft-launching its existing cocktail bar on September 3, from 4 pm to midnight. Captain Quackenbush's Coffeehouse houses the Soundspace Bar, which has been in “full swing” since June serving mixed drinks, beer, and wine. But this time it has new bartenders and drinks, and is celebrating the launch more officially with discounts and giveaways. Captain Quack's hosts music and comedy events, unlike the other two Quack's locations, which stick to food.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka has been working on growing veggies at the distillery for some time now, which it sent home with employees in sharing bags. Now, the seven-farmer team producing more than 25 types of produce is operating an employee farmers market. Unfortunately for non-employees, this effort is not public, but it does inform the Love, Tito’s Block to Block program, which benefits community gardens.

Other news and notes

In July, Ramen Tatsu-ya blessed the city with two new surprise locations, and zero further information about the mysterious barbecue project announced in March. On August 25 it announced the shocking name BBQ Ramen Tatsu-Ya and giveaways valued at $89,000. From September 1 to 4, purchases at all Tatsu-Ya locations come with red envelopes containing percentage discounts, complementary meals, and shirts while supplies last. The first 25 visitors to every location in Austin and Houston will also receive an “original throwback shirt.”

A new collaboration brings cider, honey, and peppers together for the Austin Eastciders Imperial Stash: Mike’s Hot Honey Cider. This packs two different punches of heat and 8.3% ABV, for an apple cider that tastes of “sweet honey [and] a kick of chilis.” This limited edition cider reprises a popular spicy honey effort in the brewery’s past, before joining forces with the Mike's Hot Honey pros. Starting September 5, it’s available at tasting rooms and retailers in six-packs ($13.99).

L’oca d’Oro, the Italian restaurant known for its social involvement, is launching a new dinner series called "Pasta Paisanos: Collaborative Dinners for Abortion Rights." On the first Tuesday each month, the restaurant will donate at least $2,500 or 50 percent of sales from each dinner to the Lilith Fund. The first dinner is on September 6 and features Amanda Rockman, executive pastry chef at New Waterloo Restaurants in Austin. Reserve ($100 per person) on OpenTable.

Former Bon Appetit senior food editor Andy Baraghani is releasing a new cookbook, The Cook You Want to Be, and celebrating here in Austin. He’ll be at Hotel Magdalena on September 9 from 6 pm to 8pm with a small group of 40 guests for a cookbook signing and meet-and-greet. Tickets ($60) include appetizers by Magdalena Bar, a welcome cocktail, and a cookbook, which shares more than 100 recipes designed to help home cooks discover their signature styles. Reserve on hotelmagdalena.com.