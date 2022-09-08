7 things to know in Austin food right now: Amy's Ice Creams rolls into Round Rock

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings

More Amy’s Ice Creams mean more chances at seeing the best rotating flavors, and now Round Rock gets to join in on the fun. A new location is planned for Round Rock in 2023 (proposed at 2120 B Mays Street), aiming for an April opening. It will be the first in the area, and the farthest north since the addition of the Cedar Park location. The Austin-based chain also has locations in Houston and San Antonio, and even pulls off nationwide shipping.

SXSE Food Co. (pronounced “sexy”) was Austin’s Laotian food destination at 4th Tap Brewing Cooperative until its host closed in July. Now the food truck is operating a new residency at Vacancy Brewing in South Austin. Chef Bob Somsith is keeping up his reservation-only chef’s table, offering off-menu dishes paired with beers by Vacancy. SXSE Food Co. is open Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 4 pm to 10 pm; Saturday 12 pm to 10 pm, and Sunday 12 pm to 7 pm.

Other news and notes

Just as Austin is not like all of Texas, a single barrel whiskey is not like every batch of that product — at least, theoretically. Test your taste buds at Jack Allen’s Kitchen, which maintains an extensive collection of single barrel selections, and recently became the first Central Texas restaurant to carry Still Austin’s new Single Barrel Bourbon. Partners in the Still Austin program sample and select their own barrels, so this is, literally, a unique experience.

Hispanic Heritage Month will be here on September 15, and like many Hispanic-owned businesses in Austin, The Salty is ready to represent. The donut shop already offers a horchata donut as part of the regular menu (topped with toasted cinnamon-meringue), but it’s adding two special items in all its locations. The flan pastelito is not a donut, but a puff pastry filled with flan custard, and the Cold Brew con Leche is, well … two great things in a cup.

Also celebrating Latinx Heritage Month — the version Yelp aligns with — the local ratings website picked a Latinx-owned “Ones to Watch” list, including Austin’s Stay While Coffee. The business only has eight reviews, but they all offer a glowing five stars. Reviewers mention alternative milks (and cereal milk!), the cuteness of the truly tiny store, and its affiliation with the Little Gay Shop, where it is located.

College football fans coming in from the west should consider a pit stop at Meridian 98, part of Sonesta Bee Cave. Anyone who visits wearing burnt orange on any game day during the regular season will receive a free Horns Up Margarita. Enjoy the drink on the patio, and then head out to the game. The rooftop lounge focuses on seasonal dishes with local ingredients sourced from Texas farms and fishermen.

The Muny Conservancy protects the nearly century-old Lions Municipal Golf Course, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places for its history as the first desegregated public golf course in the South. A fundraising tournament and party on September 9 makes use of the green space for a four-player scramble followed by a barbecue, a silent auction, and live music by Jonathan Tyler. For more information on schedules and tickets, visit themunyconservancy.com.