Luxe downtown Austin hotel pops the cork on caviar and bubbles bar

Austin has just added one more speakeasy-style space to its repertoire. Tucked into a semi-private space in the Fairmont Austin, Room 725 Champagne & Caviar is a new destination for downtown luxury.

“Room 725 is delighted to provide a new, uniquely luxurious experience in Austin through our curated selection,” says Arun Malik, director of food and beverage at Fairmont Austin. “From connoisseurs to those that are simply curious or seeking to add to their culinary repertoire, all can enjoy the bespoke element of this offering.”

The intimate gathering space features a selection of caviar, exquisite Champagne and cocktail options, and a menu of Pre-Embargo cigars. Live music often accompanies service, adding to the luxe atmosphere.

Champagne is available both by the glass and the bottle, and guests can also select special flights of Taittinger, Brut La Francaise, Billecart-Salmon, and more. The craft cocktails are equally elevated, curated from a signature list of classic elixirs including the standout old fashioned, julep, French 75, martini, and more.

A nod to the cigar lounges of old (i.e., pre-2005), the Room 725 Champagne & Caviar experience also features a rare selection of Pre-Embargo cigars. For the uninitiated, this refers to "clear Havanas," which use Cuban tobacco, but are rolled in the United States. This unique selection of cigars pre-dates the Cuban Trade Embargo (imposed February 1962), and some have been encased for more than 100 years.

Officially open as of Friday, September 16, the experience is available Fridays and Saturdays from 6-11 pm. Visit fairmont-austin.com/room725/ for more information, and to make reservations.