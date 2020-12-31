South Austin Mexican restaurant grills up new Hyde Park location with golf cart delivery

The mother of all Austin vegetarian restaurants has made way for another local institution: the original avocado margarita. Curra’s Grill, the family-run Mexican eatery in South Austin, is opening a new location in the former Duval Street home of revered vegetarian eatery Mother’s Café.

As first reported in the Austin American-Statesman, the Garcia family — who opened Curra’s Grill on Oltorf Street in the mid-’90s and spawned an empire of Mexican-cuisine authorities who’d later helm such iconic local eateries like Sazon and Polvos — will open Curra’s Grill Hyde Park in the spring of 2021.

The sprawling 4215 Duval St. location was the longtime home to Mother’s Café, which closed permanently in October after business plummeted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of the specialties Austinites crave will be offered at the new Curra’s Grill Hyde Park, including the restaurant’s famed avocado margaritas, ceviche, and conchinita pibil, alongside more refined family recipes like duck quesadillas and scallops, according to the Statesman. And perhaps most exciting for area residents: Curra’s will offer golf-cart delivery of tacos and margaritas in the neighborhood.

Curra’s, which spilled the beans about the new location on social media with the pronouncement “here we grow again,” is causing quite a stir among local fans of the award-winning restaurant, many of whom are simply glad to welcome another local eatery into the space instead of the much-maligned apartment buildings and condos that so often replace iconic Austin establishments these days.

The new Hyde Park restaurant this isn’t the first expansion for Curra’s, which previously opened locations on Burnet Road and Parmer Lane. Both shuttered after they failed to gather the fanatic devotion the Oltorf location has maintained for years.

Curra’s is the latest addition to a historic neighborhood’s restaurant scene that has experienced much change in the past decade, with staples like gelato fave Dolce Vita giving way to contemporary Italian joint Uncle Nicky’s and adored cheesemongers Antonelli’s moving in. And while venerable local establishments like Hyde Park Bar & Grill, Quack’s, and Julio’s Café remain moored in the quaint few blocks that comprise Hyde Park’s retail nexus, the latter, a treasured Mexican restaurant in its own right, will soon face some spicy competition right across the street with the addition of the new Curra’s.

Though lovers of Mexican food now have a lot to “taco ’bout” when deciding where to eat in the Hyde Park neighborhood (After all, is there such a thing as too many Mexican restaurants?), one long-held payment peeve has been retracted, likely leading to an easier dining decision for many: Cash-only Julio’s is now accepting plastic payment.